Amazon Has a Service That Will Clean Your Home for You — Here’s How It Works

The saying goes, “A clean home is a happy home,” but actually doing the cleaning doesn’t make you very happy (unless you’re Monica Geller). If you’re like us and don’t have the time to spend scrubbing every nook and cranny of your house, we have good news: Amazon will do it for you!

Roll down your sleeves and relax because the site offers a “Deep Cleaning” service (also known as “Spring Cleaning”) that will send professionals to do all the dirty work. They’ll not only take care of those not-so-fun chores on your list — like mopping, vacuuming, dusting, and taking out the trash — but they’ll also do more detailed cleaning such as hand-wiping bathroom baseboards and exterior cabinets, scrubbing the toilet, and cleaning the oven hood range and drip pans. (To see everything included, check out the full list here.)

Another thing that’s great about the service is that you don’t need to provide any of the supplies. It’s just one of the reasons why we think this would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other.

Here’s how it works: Start by selecting the square footage of your home, then click “Yes” or “No” for whether you want the inside of your fridge and the inside of your kitchen and bathroom cabinets cleaned (for an additional fee). Next, you’ll hit “Book Appointment,” which directs to a page that has you select three preferred dates and time slots for a house cleaning pro to come to your residence. Finally, you’ll receive an email from the pro to confirm the date, time, size of your home, and any other miscellaneous details.

Amazon selects its professionals based on their previous track records and requires extensive background checks, a trade license, and the necessary insurance to ensure you’re getting the best of the best. The Deep Cleaning service has an overall 4.5-star rating and more than 29,000 reviews from customers who say they wish they would have taken advantage of it sooner.

“Daniella did a fabulous job. I am so pleased with every aspect of her service, not one single complaint,” one reviewer said about her cleaning pro. “This is my first time utilizing a service for deep cleaning and I am so mad at myself that it took me this long to have this done. I am so glad that I did and will definitely use them again for all my deep cleaning needs.”

Others are even surprising their loved ones with the cleaning service. “I got this for a present to my parents. The service was WONDERFUL,” another customer wrote. “They went above and beyond what I was expecting. My parents loved coming home to an extremely clean home!”

As far as pricing goes, it varies based on your needs, house size, and location. Essentially, cleaning professionals in your area who are hand-picked by Amazon compete for your business. You can get price estimates from multiple pros and book the one that’s right for your budget via Amazon.

So why would Amazon’s Deep Cleaning service make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? One, because it’s practical. And two, because a clean home is basically a gift for you, too — whether it’s the home you share with your Valentine or one you visit frequently.

Amazon also offers a slew of other home services like TV wall mounting, furniture assembly, and more, so if you’re planning to get your special someone a new gadget, you could also pay to get assistance setting it up.

Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day treat or your home is just in dire need of a deep clean right now, book an appointment ASAP. You can also check out all of Amazon’s services.

