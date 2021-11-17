Amazon Quietly Launched the Most Festive Holiday Decor Section — and Prices Start at $8
The most wonderful time of year is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to pull your holiday decor out of storage. But if your collection could use some festive upgrades this season, Amazon's got you covered.
The mega retailer launched a holiday decor section featuring hundreds of festive staples, including decorative pillow covers, cozy blankets, knit stockings, and so much more. Whether you're in the market for a big-ticket item like an artificial Christmas tree or smaller refreshes like sparkly ornaments, we pulled together some of our favorite finds — and prices start at just $8.
Shop Holiday Decor at Amazon:
- Menoly Merry Christmas Pillow Cover, $7.99
- Eddie Bauer Plush Fleece Throw, $29.58 (orig. $34.99)
- Free Yoka Cable Knit Stockings, Set of 2, $15.99
- National Christmas Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, $171.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Sea Team 30-Pack Ornament Set, $26.99
- Aiseno 36-Inch Plush Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt, $21.98
- Sunnyglade 11-Inch Ceramic Christmas Tree with Lights, $20.99
- Enchanted Spaces Flameless Window Candles, Set of 10, $69.99
- Tiny Land 20-Inch Indoor-Outdoor Christmas Wreath, $31.49
- National Christmas Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece, $37.39 with coupon (orig. $38.42)
The holiday decor section features a slew of artificial Christmas trees, like the National Christmas Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree that's on sale for $172. The 6.5-foot tree has earned more than 1,600 perfect ratings from customers who love its lights and easy set-up.
Amazon also has everything you need to decorate your tree, including these best-selling ornaments. The set, which is available in 15 colors, comes with 30 shatterproof ornaments. Whether you have a live tree or an artificial one, complete the holiday decor centerpiece (and protect your floors) with this faux fur tree skirt that shoppers call "soft" and "plush."
Popular in the '70s, tabletop ceramic Christmas trees have regained popularity in recent years. If you want to add this nostalgic decor piece to your holiday decor collection, take a look at this ceramic tree: Available in three colors, it has multicolored lights and a cordless design, so you can display it on a countertop, table, or mantel without worrying about where the nearest outlet is.
For an easy way to set the mood, check out this set of flameless window candles. The battery-powered candles, which come with a remote, will add a welcoming glow inside and outside your home. But wherever you display them — on your windowsill, dining room table, mantle — they'll bring some warmth to your home. Even better, they'll last for holidays to come.
Another decor essential that looks great inside and outside your home is this wreath featuring berries and pine cones. For a festive upgrade, hang it on your front door, display it in your living window, or place it above your fireplace. You can even lay the wreath flat and stick a candle in the center.
Turn your home into a winter wonderland this year with holiday decor from Amazon.
- Amazon Quietly Launched the Most Festive Holiday Decor Section — and Prices Start at $8
