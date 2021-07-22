Psst — Amazon Has a Secret Section of Handmade Planters and Vases, and We Found the 8 Best

For those of you who prefer flowers in your home, this set of two ceramic vases from Teresa's Collections is on sale for $25. The larger one measures 12.2 inches tall and 4.9 inches wide with a 2.2-inch opening, while the smaller one is 9.8 inches tall and 4.8 inches wide with a 2-inch opening. They're both made from high-quality ceramic with a glazed finish and hand-painted stone texture on the surface.