Shop

Psst — Amazon Has a Secret Section of Handmade Planters and Vases, and We Found the 8 Best

They’re all available for under $30
By Eden Lichterman
July 21, 2021 10:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

A simple way to revitalize your space this summer is by adding fresh flowers or plants. Not only will they breathe new life into your home, but they'll also add an extra element of decor. Luckily, Amazon has a secret section of handmade plant pots and flower vases, and we found the eight best ones for under $30. 

From ceramic vases to cement planters to leather plant hangers, Amazon Handmade's decor section is a plant lover's dream. Below, you'll find eight under-$30 pots, vases, and planters, all from small businesses and sold directly on Amazon. 

Best Under-$30 Handmade Plant Pots and Flower Vases on Amazon

If you're a fan of succulents, this round concrete planter is a great choice for housing those plants in your space. It's made from gray cement with an unglazed finish, so it'll blend nicely with a wide range of interior decor styles. The planter also has built-in drainage holes and a bamboo tray to place under the pot to protect the surface underneath. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Concrete 8 Art Boutique Cement Planter, $12.99; amazon.com

For those of you who prefer flowers in your home, this set of two ceramic vases from Teresa's Collections is on sale for $25. The larger one measures 12.2 inches tall and 4.9 inches wide with a 2.2-inch opening, while the smaller one is 9.8 inches tall and 4.8 inches wide with a 2-inch opening. They're both made from high-quality ceramic with a glazed finish and hand-painted stone texture on the surface. 

"These vases are beautiful," one reviewer wrote. "Great quality, [and they] look a lot more expensive than they are. LOVE them!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Teresa's Collections Set of 2 Rustic Ceramic Vases, $24.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a creative way to display plant or flower pots in your home, check out this customizable leather plant hanger. You can choose from seven colors, three sizes, and two rope lengths. The plant hanger also comes with a brass ring, so you can easily attach it to a hook in your home. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger, $29.99; amazon.com

Before word gets out about this secret handmade plant pots and flower vases section on Amazon, be sure to make your purchases and give your home a refresh for summer. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com