Psst — Amazon Has a Secret Section of Handmade Planters and Vases, and We Found the 8 Best
A simple way to revitalize your space this summer is by adding fresh flowers or plants. Not only will they breathe new life into your home, but they'll also add an extra element of decor. Luckily, Amazon has a secret section of handmade plant pots and flower vases, and we found the eight best ones for under $30.
From ceramic vases to cement planters to leather plant hangers, Amazon Handmade's decor section is a plant lover's dream. Below, you'll find eight under-$30 pots, vases, and planters, all from small businesses and sold directly on Amazon.
Best Under-$30 Handmade Plant Pots and Flower Vases on Amazon
- Concrete 8 Art Boutique Cement Planter, $12.99
- Auum 9-inch Ceramic Flower Vase, $17.99
- The Mud Place Miniature Ceramic Flower Vase, $18
- Happiness Creator Mid-Century Plant Stand, $20.99
- Teresa's Collections Set of 2 Rustic Ceramic Vases, $24.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Leasing Artificial Lavender Flowers in Decorative Metal Vase, $27.99
- Rustic Furniture Hut Air Plant Holder Hanging Wall Display, $29.95
- Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger, $29.99
If you're a fan of succulents, this round concrete planter is a great choice for housing those plants in your space. It's made from gray cement with an unglazed finish, so it'll blend nicely with a wide range of interior decor styles. The planter also has built-in drainage holes and a bamboo tray to place under the pot to protect the surface underneath.
Buy It! Concrete 8 Art Boutique Cement Planter, $12.99; amazon.com
For those of you who prefer flowers in your home, this set of two ceramic vases from Teresa's Collections is on sale for $25. The larger one measures 12.2 inches tall and 4.9 inches wide with a 2.2-inch opening, while the smaller one is 9.8 inches tall and 4.8 inches wide with a 2-inch opening. They're both made from high-quality ceramic with a glazed finish and hand-painted stone texture on the surface.
"These vases are beautiful," one reviewer wrote. "Great quality, [and they] look a lot more expensive than they are. LOVE them!"
Buy It! Teresa's Collections Set of 2 Rustic Ceramic Vases, $24.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for a creative way to display plant or flower pots in your home, check out this customizable leather plant hanger. You can choose from seven colors, three sizes, and two rope lengths. The plant hanger also comes with a brass ring, so you can easily attach it to a hook in your home.
Buy It! Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger, $29.99; amazon.com
Before word gets out about this secret handmade plant pots and flower vases section on Amazon, be sure to make your purchases and give your home a refresh for summer.
