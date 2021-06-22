You Can Shop Small but Score Big Savings with These Member-Exclusive Amazon Handmade Prime Day Deals
Prime Day part two is in full swing, and if you haven't bought three pairs of butt-lifting leggings, a fancy new toothbrush, and a pair of Oprah's favorite jeans, are you even doing it right? You may think you have it all, but before you check out (for the first time or the tenth time), there's one other section you should comb through.
While you may not associate shopping on Amazon with shopping local, Amazon's handmade section features vendors of a smaller scale. This means you'll not only be scoring some fantastic deals during the last day of Amazon's big event, but you'll also be helping to support small businesses. What kinds of things can you find from Amazon Handmade? Plenty of goodies for your skincare cabinet, jewelry box, and the corners all throughout your home.
If you're someone who takes self-care nights seriously, you'll find marked down face scrubs and bath salts. Insomniacs and nighttime showerers will appreciate the Sleepytime Shower Steamers with Lavender and Roman Chamomile Essential Oils, which are 20 percent off their original price. Even the perfect tools for copying beauty techniques that celebs swear by can be found on Amazon Handmade, including the Vegan Dry Skin Smoothing Body Brush that's on sale for $14.40.
Those set on finally decorating their blank walls will find deals on chic Terracotta Sun and Moon Prints and minimalist Abstract Rainbow Wall Decor, both of which are 20 percent off their original prices. As any home decor enthusiast knows, fragrance is everything, and you can pick up an earthy Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle for $16 or a sophisticated Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser Set for 40 percent off.
If you'd describe your Instagram feed as having a clean, minimal aesthetic, the Round Sterling Silver Dot Disc Earrings are right up your alley, and they're on sale for $14.62. Or if you're a proud plant parent, scoop up a pair of Titanium Post Succulent Earrings for $11.99.
Just be warned: These deals are exclusive to Prime members, so sign up for a membership if you haven't already to unlock great discounts (and free two-day shipping). Scroll down for a peek at more amazing deals.
Best Amazon Handmade Beauty Products
- Make Me a Morning Person Face & Body Scrub, $12.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Sleepytime Shower Steamers with Lavender and Roman Chamomile Essential Oils, $16.79 (orig. $20.99)
- Vegan Dry Skin Smoothing Body Brush, $14.40 (orig. $18)
- Live By Being Bath Salt Collection, $44.80 (orig. $56)
- Natural Amor All-Natural Handmade Organic Soap Bar Set, $7.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Lizush Lavender Spa Gift Set, $52 (orig. $65)
Best Amazon Handmade Home Products
- Terracotta Sun and Moon Prints, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser Set, $16.19 (orig. $26.99)
- You Look Amazing Vinyl Mirror Decal, $7.92 (orig. $9.90)
- Abstract Rainbow Wall Decor, $12.71 (orig. $15.89)
- Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle, $16 (orig. $20)
- Local Beavers Decorative Wall Holders and Candles Sconces, $27.71 (orig. $41.99)
Best Amazon Handmade Accessories
- Round Sterling Silver Dot Disc Earrings, $14.62 (orig. $18.99)
- Tiny Gold Filled Hoop Earrings, $14.40 (orig. $18)
- 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold-Plated Little Birds Earrings, $7.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Handmade Sterling Silver Nose Ring, $10.49 (orig. $13.99)
- Titanium Post Succulent Earrings, $11.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Hammered Signature Cuff in Sterling Silver, $28.80 (orig. $36)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- Now Is Your Last Chance to Shop These Incredible Fashion Deals Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
- Meghan Markle's Eyelash Serum with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Rarely Discounted, but It's on Sale for Prime Day
- Amazon's Latest Prime Day Discounts Are Even Better Than Yesterday - Shop the 55 Best Deals Before They're Gone
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.