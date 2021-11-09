9 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts from Amazon That Double as Holiday Presents

Personalized Coasters

Why get your pals a regular gift when you can instead buy a customizable one? These gorgeous coasters have the names and "established date" of a couple engraved in the wood, making for a housewarming gift that's practical and romantic. You can buy them in sets of four, six, or eight and get them gift-wrapped for a small additional cost.

Buy It! NakedWoodWorks Custom Engraved Coasters, $24.99 for four; amazon.com