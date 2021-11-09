9 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts from Amazon That Double as Holiday Presents
Any person who's ever moved to a new home knows firsthand how much of a hassle the process can be. From setting up utilities to buying new furniture to packing up (and then promptly unpacking) all of your belongings, moving requires a lot of effort, and often, settling into a new place can end up feeling more exhausting than exciting.
And if you're moving around the holidays, when life tends to already be hectic? The stress can pile on — which is why buying a recently moved family member or friend a housewarming holiday gift can be a thoughtful, highly appreciated gesture.
Amazon's Handmade section is filled with items that will make great presents for anyone who's just changed homes, whether their new pad is a tiny city apartment, a spacious suburban house, or somewhere in between. And with the holidays fast approaching, it's the perfect time to get your newly moved loved ones some lovely gifts that they'll be able to immediately put to use or on display, whether that's a new Christmas ornament or holiday-inspired wine glasses.
Below, check out nine great holiday housewarming gifts from Amazon Handmade to support your loved one's big life change and a small business at the same time.
"Home Sweet Home" Ornament
f the person who's just moved homes celebrates Christmas, then they'll surely want to add this lovely little ornament to their tree. Featuring the message "Home Sweet Home 2021" on the front and a tiny burlap bow on top (there are also options with buffalo check bows), the wooden ornament is a great housewarming holiday gift. it even comes in a small gift box, so you won't have to buy anything extra.
Personalized Coasters
Why get your pals a regular gift when you can instead buy a customizable one? These gorgeous coasters have the names and "established date" of a couple engraved in the wood, making for a housewarming gift that's practical and romantic. You can buy them in sets of four, six, or eight and get them gift-wrapped for a small additional cost.
Holiday Candle
Candles always make for good housewarming presents, and this holiday cider-scented one is an ideal gift for the winter months in particular. Smelling like mulled wine by blending cinnamon, cranberries, apple spice, and more, the beautiful candle will add some much-needed holiday spirit to a new home. "Love these candles!" raved one reviewer, who added, "The scents are wonderful, they burn well, and last a long time."
Personalized Dish Towels
Looking for a housewarming gift that will actually be of use? These customizable kitchen towels are your answer. The raised looped edges cause the towels to be super absorbent, the material is soft yet durable, and the personalization element (you can include a monogram initial, a name, or a date) adds a special touch your loved ones will appreciate. You can buy a single towel or as many as 10, with each item individually wrapped and ready to be gifted.
Whiskey Glasses
Stocking up on drinkware and accessories can be one of the most fun parts of moving to a new home, and these whiskey tumblers will be impressive additions to any bar cart. The forest design is eye-catching and unique, and the size of the glasses works not just for whiskey, but for scotch and bourbon, too. Even better? A portion of every sale goes toward the National Park Foundation, so you can feel good knowing that your housewarming gift is helping preserve our world's natural wonders.
Monogrammed Throw Blanket
If you want to get a housewarming gift that will last your recipient for years to come, this gorgeous customizable blanket is the way to go. Not only can you add in the letter and name of the person it's for, but you can pick the blanket's color, too, out of 10 different options. As for the material? "Beautiful and soft," said one happy reviewer, adding, "Loved them enough that we bought five more as Christmas gifts."
Cardinal Wine Glasses
Although these pretty, colorful wine glasses can be used any time of year, their design — red cardinals perched on tree branches in snow — makes them especially great for the holidays. The fact that the glasses are dishwasher-safe, too, and stemless (super easy to hold!) is icing on the cake. Give your friend or relative a set of four; they'll be grateful to have such bright, festive additions to their drinkware collection.
Personalized Wood Lake Map
Want to seriously impress the gift recipient? Get them a stunning custom map of whatever city, state, country, or even body of water is fitting for their new home's locale. You can even add markers for special places, such as the actual location of the home or nearby parks and lakes. Everything's engraved on wood and comes with a wood frame, too, resulting in an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind gift.
Snowflake Wine Charms
Adding some flair and originality to a plain set of glasses, wine charms are a cute and, well, charming housewarming gift idea. These snowflake ones are ideal for the holidays, especially if the person you're giving them to loves hosting dinners and having company. The beaded charms come in a set of six, consist of an assortment of colors, and have unique designs, just like real snowflakes.
