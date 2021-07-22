10 Kitchenware and Decor Items So Attractive, You'll Be Shocked They're Under $30
When you think of Amazon, you probably don't consider it a destination for artisan-made decor and accessories — but lo and behold, the retailer has a section curated to just that.
With an expansive selection of goods from small businesses and local sellers, the Amazon Handmade storefront offers everything from exfoliating dry brushes to celebrity-curated crafts. A quick browse through the pages will show you that these items somehow remain at affordable prices, even while they look rather luxe.
For example, you can snag a six-piece stainless steel knife set, complete with a wooden block, for $23. But that's not the only under-$30 find around. In fact, there are so many handmade home items under that price that we've highlighted 10 of our favorites for you to shop.
Whether you want to revamp your kitchen with new supplies, redo your office with some unique art, or update your home's appearance with fresh decor, you'll be able to do so with these under-$30 Amazon handmade picks, below.
Jiaedge Professional 6-Piece Knife Set with Wooden Block
This kitchen essential is seriously impressive. It comes with a chef's knife, a bread knife, a slicer knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife — in other words, everything you need in a good knife set. Plus, the sleek wooden block adds a decorative element you won't mind displaying on your counter.
Buy It! Jiaedge Professional 6-Piece Knife Set with Wooden Block, $23.09 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Slice of Goodness Bamboo Cheese Board Set
Having the right utensils for a charcuterie board makes all the difference when entertaining friends and family, and this set will ensure you don't miss a beat. The large bamboo block has an inconspicuous built-in drawer that, when pulled out, reveals four different cheese knives with matching handles.
Buy It! Slice of Goodness Bamboo Cheese Board Set, $27.59 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Handmade with Love by Fatima Yellow Peephole Frame
Friends fans, rejoice! You can get a piece of decor inspired by Monica's iconic peephole frame for just $27. The vibrant pop of color and quirky design will add some life to whatever room you place it in. Just be sure to pivot around a few times before you decide on its final destination.
Buy It! Handmade with Love by Fatima Yellow Peephole Frame, $26.95; amazon.com
Sheep Farm Felt "Arizona" Garland
Buying new decorations for every holiday can get expensive and wasteful. Instead, shop these adorable felt garlands that are reusable and can match the theme of any occasion, from birthday parties to graduations.
Buy It! Sheep Farm Felt "Arizona" Garland, $19.95; amazon.com
WildRidge Farmhouse Wreath
Not only is this wreath incredibly charming, it's also customizable. For under $30, you can choose the scent and size of the farmhouse-esque accessory that'll undoubtedly dress up your front door.
Buy It! WildRidge Farmhouse Wreath, $28; amazon.com
This Joyful Home Personalized Dog Bowl Mat
Dog owners know just how clunky and unappealing some puppy pads can be, but that's not the case with this handmade craft. Pick the color and font, then add your pet's name to build the personalized doggy mat of your dreams.
Buy It! This Joyful Home Personalized Dog Bowl Mat, $26; amazon.com
VivasFlowerShop
Upgrade the look of your lotions and soaps with this subtle yet attractive dispenser. It'll hide your drugstore essentials and prevent your side tables or sinks from looking cluttered.
Buy It! VivasFlowerShop, $22.99; amazon.com
Paisley Engraved Rolling Pin
Make your cookies and pie crusts look professionally done by using this engraved rolling pin. The intricate print will take any of your doughs to the next level.
Buy It! Paisley Engraved Rolling Pin, $19.92 with coupon (orig. $24.90); amazon.com
Caffeination Station Organizing Bin
The secret to storing your coffee pods and tea bags in one place without cluttering up your cabinets or countertops? Using this adorable hand-painted organizer that's just $28.
Buy It! Caffeination Station Organizing Bin, $28; amazon.com
Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger
If you want to show off a plant but are lacking in floor space to do so properly, consider this plant hanger. With a minimalist and chic design, the leather hanger can be easily installed on window panels. (Note that the pot isn't included.)
Buy It! Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger, $29.99; amazon.com
