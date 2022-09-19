FYI: Amazon Has a Section Packed with Cozy Handmade Home Decor, and Prices Start at $10

You might not realize it, but if you've been searching for handmade items to add to your home, Amazon (like always!) has you covered.

The Amazon Handmade section features thousands of lovely, intricate items in categories ranging from wedding favors to children's games. And then there's all of Amazon's Handmade Home Decor, which includes luxurious candles, soft blankets, and so much more.

There are tons of goods here in a wide range of both price points and styles — no matter your budget or your taste in decor, you're bound to find at least a couple of beautifully handmade products that fit your needs. So if you're looking to re-decorate your home or just want to add a few new items to spruce things up, you'll want to take the time to peruse this under-the-radar Amazon section.

And since the months for all things warm and cozy are quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to add some handmade details to your home.

9 Cozy Items from Amazon's Handmade Home Decor Section

For those who need a boost of instant confidence in the morning, check out this encouraging (and best-selling) ″You Look Amazing″ mirror decal. It can be easily placed inside your shower or on a mirror, and it's just $10. "It was the perfect size to place across the top of my bathroom mirror where everyone who enters can experience the cute and positive message!" a five-star reviewer shared.

Prefer a more personalized touch to your home decor? Pick up this monogrammed name blanket that you can customize with your initial and last name. You can also choose from 10 color options for this soft, fluffy blanket. One shopper simply called it "beautiful and soft" and added, "Loved them enough that we bought five more as Christmas gifts." And for any romantics out there, there's also a cute personalized couple pillow for just $22, which lets you add two people's names and even the year of the upcoming wedding or even the couple's first date. "This personalized [pillow] is a beautiful addition to our home," said one reviewer.

An easy way to add a touch of warmth to any corner of your home is with lighting. A candle instantly does the trick, especially one that smells like a warm apple cider donut. And if you want to enjoy a night outside in the yard or out on the porch, cozying up with your personalized blanket, there are these best-selling outdoor solar lantern Mason jar lights, that a shopper called "super cute" and added that the lights "remind me of fireflies in a jar."

With these items and more, your home will soon turn into nothing less than a cozy hideaway.

Check out more home decor from Amazon's Handmade section below, with prices starting at just $10.

Amazon

Buy It! You Look Amazing Mirror Decal, $9.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Warm Apple Cider Donut and Cinnamon Sugar Candle, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Hand Towel Ladder, $21.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Personalized Name Blanket, $68; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Once Upon a Time Wall Decor, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Coat Rack with Shelf, $79.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Personalized Couple Pillow, $21.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Friendship LED Lamp — Set of 2, $184; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Abstract Mountain in Daytime Canvas Prints, $22.39 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cooo 8-Pack Outdoor Solar Lantern Mason Jar Lights, $37.99 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

