With October 31 quickly approaching, there is no better time than now to start prepping your space for the ghouliest day of the year. For most of us, this means swapping out our usual home decor with all things orange, haunted, pumpkin, witchy, ghostly — you get the idea. And if you are looking to go all out for the season, Amazon is here to help with its new storefront entirely devoted to Halloween-ready decor.

Instead of scouring the aisles for leftover supplies, simply sit back and scroll through Amazon's Halloween store for the best decorations. If you're not really sure where to start when it comes to adding subtle, festive touches, you can't go wrong with some small additions, like a goth-inspired, artificial baby's breath bouquet that is slightly eerie, yet still inviting if you place it on a table in your living room, or a black obsidian crystal glass ball that not only serves as a pretty piece to have on display, but is said to help lift your energy and mood, according to the brand.

Whatever your style, leave it to Amazon to have all types of decor you'll need to celebrate Halloween, right in one place. We rounded up 10 of the best Halloween home decor items you'll want to add to your virtual cart ASAP, and prices start at just $8.

Halloween Decor Items at Amazon:

Like all holidays, there are technically no rules for how you should decorate your house for Halloween. But there are some trends that make shopping for the day pretty simple. For a creepy yet subtle Halloween look, these 3D matte black bats are sturdy, reusable, and easy to stick on a wall, on a door, or anywhere else in your home. Every $9 set comes with 70 different pieces in five sizes, so you can customize your look to fit your space, along with 120 pieces of adhesive.

If you want a cozier option that is multi-purpose, the Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket in orange is an Amazon best-seller that is perfect for both cooler autumn temperatures and fall-appropriate color palettes. Dual-sided with fluffy fleece and ultra-fine flannel, the throw blanket is made out of 100 percent microfiber, so it's lightweight, yet will keep you perfectly warm during any scary movie night. The Bedsure throw has over 55,000 perfect ratings, too. "Now the proud owner of two of these blankets. They're super warm. Perfect now for the fall/winter season," wrote one shopper.

Some people like for the outside of their home to instantly let others know they are all about the ghoulish holiday, so outdoor decorations are a must. You can deck out the outside with this set of light-up (and somewhat scarily realistic) skeleton arms, currently on sale for $14. The light-up arms have 11 lighting modes, including four steady-on modes (purple, orange, mixture purple, and mixture orange), and seven blinking lighting modes. Plus, you can add this pack of 100 orange and purple string lights to your cart to match the skeleton arms. These $8 soft-glow LED lights have eight different modes and an auto-timer, making them easy to use. Your yard decor will be truly bad-to-the-bone with this duo.

Head on over to Amazon's new Halloween storefront to treat (no tricks here!) yourself to some fun decorations.

