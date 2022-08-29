Amazon Has Deals on Roomba Robot Vacuums, Calphalon Pans, and Apple Airpods Before Labor Day — Why Wait?

In this hidden section, prices are up to 82% off

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Photo: Amazon

No matter what you're shopping for, there's a very good chance you'll find it on Amazon. And with Labor Day on the horizon, there are bargains to be had on top products from the home, beauty, tech, and fashion departments.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, you can score massive discounts — up to 82 percent off! — in Amazon's hidden Gold Box deals hub. There are top-ticket items from brands like Roomba, Kate Spade, Apple, Burt's Bees, and more, and prices on the best deals start at just $6.

Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum, $398 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a gadget to suck up dust bunnies and pet hair, consider this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner. The stick vacuum can also function as a handheld unit, and since it's on sale and has a coupon, you can score double discounts. For a more hands-off experience, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum is now $200 off.

For the bedroom, you can pick up these lightweight sheets to close out the summer. Customers say the cotton microfiber sheets are soft, and they come in 20 stylish colors. This set comes with a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases, and a queen-size set now costs just $34.

Home Deals

Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Calphalon Aluminum Nonstick Two-Piece Frying Pan Set, $31.49 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Anyone who needs a cookware upgrade should consider this cast iron skillet set from Utopia Kitchen while it's 44 percent off. The durable skillets are popular on Amazon, as their 8,300 five-star ratings prove. There's also this Calphalon two-piece set, whose 8- and 10-inch nonstick pans prevent food from sticking and make cleanup a breeze. And you can serve whatever you'd like in these versatile pasta bowls with flat bottoms and high, curved edges — you might not ever reach for your plates again.

Kitchen Deals

Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $179.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Ahead of Labor Day, you'll also find Apple AirPods and Beats headphones on sale for up to 49 percent off. And the tech deals don't stop there: JBL's mini Bluetooth speakers are marked down to just $50 a pop. They come in nine fun colors and are easy to both use and carry around.

Tech Deals

Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Belongsci Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $28.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For refreshing your closet, start with this best-selling bell-sleeve shift dress that has more than 22,000 five-star ratings. It's available in 45 colors and patterns and is 42 percent off right now. You can also find accessories on sale, like this stylish faux-leather backpack and these cute sunglasses, as well as comfy strappy heels that are now so cheap, you can probably afford to get a few pairs.

Fashion Deals

Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer, $26 (orig. $39.87); amazon.com

There are also tons of markdowns on beauty essentials, including makeup, skincare, hair tools, and more. Think color cosmetics from Burt's Bees, e.l.f, and L'Oréal Paris, plus creams and acne patches from Curél and Rael, respectively. Not to mention, the ultra-popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer is on sale again, this time for just $26.

Beauty Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
amazon prime day 2022
Finally! Here's When Amazon Prime Day Is Happening This Year — Plus 40 Early Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Amazon Holiday Weekend Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals for Up to 58% Off — Here Are the 36 Best
amazon deals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals That Are Up to 62% Off — Here Are the 35 Best
Labor Day Back-to-School deals
Amazon Is Loaded with Back-to-School Deals Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $1.50
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Deal Alert! The Roomba Shoppers Call the Best for 'Lazy People' Is $200 Off at Amazon
Amazon college essentials
Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off
Post Prime Day Sales Tout
Amazon Prime Day Might Be Over, but These 45 Deals Are Still Available — and Up to 77% Off
Prime day vacuum tout
Finally! All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening on Prime Day — Including a Cordless Vacuum for $660 Off
Early Prime Day home Sales
Early Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals Are Here! Shop the Best 30 Now — Including a Sofa for $511 Less
Amazon Prime Day 2 Deals
Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 135 Worth Adding to Your Cart
Amazon Prime Day 2022
I'm an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying on Prime Day — Including AirPods for $79 Less
Roundup of Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals
The 30 Best Deals on Vacuums Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Stick Vacuum for $661 Less
Prime Day Member-Only Deals
​​Amazon's Prime Day Deals for Members Are Actually Epic This Year — and They All End Tonight
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2
Amazon Prime Day Ends Soon! Add These 20 Last-Minute Deal to Your Cart Before It's Too Late