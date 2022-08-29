Lifestyle Home Amazon Has Deals on Roomba Robot Vacuums, Calphalon Pans, and Apple Airpods Before Labor Day — Why Wait? In this hidden section, prices are up to 82% off By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. No matter what you're shopping for, there's a very good chance you'll find it on Amazon. And with Labor Day on the horizon, there are bargains to be had on top products from the home, beauty, tech, and fashion departments. Ahead of the holiday weekend, you can score massive discounts — up to 82 percent off! — in Amazon's hidden Gold Box deals hub. There are top-ticket items from brands like Roomba, Kate Spade, Apple, Burt's Bees, and more, and prices on the best deals start at just $6. Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum, $398 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com If you're looking for a gadget to suck up dust bunnies and pet hair, consider this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner. The stick vacuum can also function as a handheld unit, and since it's on sale and has a coupon, you can score double discounts. For a more hands-off experience, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum is now $200 off. For the bedroom, you can pick up these lightweight sheets to close out the summer. Customers say the cotton microfiber sheets are soft, and they come in 20 stylish colors. This set comes with a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases, and a queen-size set now costs just $34. Home Deals iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum, $398 (orig. $599.99) Proscenic A8 SE Air HEPA Purifier, $59 (orig. $99) Linen Market Four-Piece Sheet Set, $33.46 (orig. $89.99) Safavieh Dallas Shag Area Rug, $143.95 (orig. $800) Honey-Can-Do Square Side Table Set, $61.98 (orig. $87.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $164.98 with coupon (orig. $799.98) Amazon Buy It! Calphalon Aluminum Nonstick Two-Piece Frying Pan Set, $31.49 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Anyone who needs a cookware upgrade should consider this cast iron skillet set from Utopia Kitchen while it's 44 percent off. The durable skillets are popular on Amazon, as their 8,300 five-star ratings prove. There's also this Calphalon two-piece set, whose 8- and 10-inch nonstick pans prevent food from sticking and make cleanup a breeze. And you can serve whatever you'd like in these versatile pasta bowls with flat bottoms and high, curved edges — you might not ever reach for your plates again. Kitchen Deals Stasher Silicone Storage Sandwich Bag, $9.09 (orig. $12.99) Y Yhy Pasta Bowls, $21.59 (orig. $26.99) Calphalon Aluminum Nonstick Two-Piece Frying Pan Set, $31.49 (orig. $54.99) Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel, $9.95 (orig. $19.99) Kate Spade Sugar Pointe Place Setting, $131 (orig. $165) Utopia Kitchen Cast Iron Skillet Set, $22.94 (orig. $40.99) Amazon Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $179.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com Ahead of Labor Day, you'll also find Apple AirPods and Beats headphones on sale for up to 49 percent off. And the tech deals don't stop there: JBL's mini Bluetooth speakers are marked down to just $50 a pop. They come in nine fun colors and are easy to both use and carry around. Tech Deals Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds, $99.99 (orig. $159) JBL Clip 4 Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $49.95 (orig. $79.95) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Mifaso USB Outlet Extender Surge Protector, $12.79 (orig. $18.99) Ring Stick Up Cam Security Camera, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $179.95 (orig. $349.95) Amazon Buy It! Belongsci Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $28.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com For refreshing your closet, start with this best-selling bell-sleeve shift dress that has more than 22,000 five-star ratings. It's available in 45 colors and patterns and is 42 percent off right now. You can also find accessories on sale, like this stylish faux-leather backpack and these cute sunglasses, as well as comfy strappy heels that are now so cheap, you can probably afford to get a few pairs. Fashion Deals Belongsci Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $28.99 (orig. $49.99) Merokeety V-Neck Ribbed Tank Top, $15.19 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Cluci Faux Leather Backpack, $38.39 (orig. $47.99) PrAna Opal Dress, $46.50 (orig. $85) Sojos Retro Sunglasses, $12.74 (orig. $26.99) Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk Pump Sandals, $26.94 (orig. $76.99) Amazon Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer, $26 (orig. $39.87); amazon.com There are also tons of markdowns on beauty essentials, including makeup, skincare, hair tools, and more. Think color cosmetics from Burt's Bees, e.l.f, and L'Oréal Paris, plus creams and acne patches from Curél and Rael, respectively. Not to mention, the ultra-popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer is on sale again, this time for just $26. Beauty Deals Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lipstick, $4.69 (orig. $8.99) L'Oréal Paris Infallible Waterproof Powder Foundation, $10.85 (orig. $15.99) e.l.f. Camo CC Cream, $12.80 (orig. $14) Revlon One-Step Volumizer, $26 (orig. $39.87) Rael Miracle Patch Spot Cover, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) Curél Moisture Facial Milk Moisturizer, $17 (orig. $22.64)