Amazon Just Sneakily Put So Many Lawn Care and Garden Essentials on Sale

Life would be so much easier if everything you were searching for resided in one place. Well, if you're on the hunt to find new lawn and garden tools and accessories, we've got good news for you: Amazon just put so many outdoor goodies in the same spot as part of its Spring into Summer event. Even better: some of these beloved items are secretly on sale.
After combing through all of the customer-loved items, we found everything from cordless leaf blowers to five-piece gardening tool sets on sale thanks to the site's coupon offerings. To get these deals, simply check off the coupon box that's right under the original price. This way, discounts will be automatically applied at checkout. Score savings on outdoor patio furniture, indoor bug traps, and use-anywhere planter stands by taking advantage of this little-known feature.
Here are 10 lawn and garden favorites you can shop on sale now at the Spring into Summer event:
When it comes to warm-weather chores based outside of the house, power-washing and leaf-blowing reign supreme. This cordless leaf blower produces gusts up to 150 MPH, yet weighs under 3 pounds. Shoppers say it's "easy to handle" and has a "very reasonable" price.
Buy It! Kimo Cordless Leaf Blower, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Catch pesky gnats, flies, and other critters without lifting a finger using this disposable trap that can hang wherever you want it to — including trees, cabinet hooks, and more. The woven rattan finish makes the gadget look like a piece of decor rather than an insect confine.
Buy It! Black Flag Disposable Outdoor Fly Trap, $47.98 with coupon (orig. $56.51); amazon.com
Grow your herb garden indoors with an LED planter kit that's designed for your kitchen. You'll be able to incorporate fresh flavors into every meal with this tool nearby at all times. Three different smart power modes save energy and ensure growth all at once. All you have to do is choose a setting and let the device produce plants that Miracle Gro would be jealous of.
Buy It! iDoo Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Finding a fire pit for under $100 is hard enough, better yet one that's under $50. This customer-loved model proves that miracles happen, and you'll want to take full advantage of it. The 22-inch model comes with a poker stick and spark screen cover, and is water-resistant. The compact pit is ideal for backyard bonfires, beach vacations, and outdoor barbecues. Plus, the only thing you need to do to assemble it is screw on its four legs.
Buy It! Kingso 22" Fire Pit, $47.50 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
You'll never be without the garden tool you need with this kit of essentials in your possession. The five-piece tool set includes a trowel, transplanter, weeder, hand fork, and hand rake — and somehow costs under $30.
Buy It! WorkPro 5-Piece Garden Tool Set, $26.10 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Those discounts are just the beginning of this treasure trove of deals. Shop more discounted lawn and garden essentials below.
Buy It! Kimo Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Costa Farms Snake Plant in Modern Planter, $32 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 5-Piece Succulent Plant Set, $19.05 (orig. $26.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Kimo Weed Wacker, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate, $24.63 with coupon (orig. $28.98); amazon.com
Check out everything at Amazon's Spring into Summer lawn and garden storefront here.