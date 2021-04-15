Amazon Just Sneakily Put So Many Lawn Care and Garden Essentials on Sale

Finding a fire pit for under $100 is hard enough, better yet one that's under $50. This customer-loved model proves that miracles happen, and you'll want to take full advantage of it. The 22-inch model comes with a poker stick and spark screen cover, and is water-resistant. The compact pit is ideal for backyard bonfires, beach vacations, and outdoor barbecues. Plus, the only thing you need to do to assemble it is screw on its four legs.