Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale Right Now — and All the Best Pieces Are More Than 49% Off
If you didn't get everything you wanted for your home at Memorial Day weekend sales, you don't have to wait for another holiday to score deep discounts on mattresses, sofas, office chairs, and more.
Amazon is having a huge furniture sale right now, and savings go up to 71 percent off. Whether you're in the market for big-ticket items or smaller accent pieces, you'll find loads of discounts on everything from bed frames to side tables. That includes deals on customer-favorite brands like Zinus, Walker Edison, and Flash Furniture.
To help you find the very best deals, we rounded up standout pieces that are more than 49 percent off (and most have even bigger discounts!). And since our picks are all Prime-eligible, Prime members are guaranteed fast and free shipping — even for the larger pieces.
10 Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon
- Zinus SmartBase Metal Platform Bed Frame, $76.49 (orig. $160)
- Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $179.97 (orig. $359)
- Flash Furniture Mid-Back Leather Swivel Office Chair, $143.99 (orig. $289)
- Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $299.87 (orig. $819.99)
- Sei Furniture Burnt Oak Macen Narrow Console Table, $57.50 (orig. $199.99)
- Furinno Columbia Walnut 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $19.93 (orig. $49.99)
- Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand, $129.34 (orig. $292)
- HomePop Mid Mod Hairpin Ottoman, $64.22 (orig. $154.99)
- Walker Edison Julian Rustic Lift-Top Entry Bench with Bottom Rack, $154.31 (orig. $419)
- HomePop Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2, $203.60 (orig. $424.99)
Starting off with must-haves for the bedroom, the Zinus SmartBase Metal Platform Bed Frame is going for as little as $77 — an impressive discount, considering bed frames can run you hundreds of dollars. The customer-loved frame has more than 7,100 five-star ratings and rave reviews about how it's "sturdy" and "easy to assemble." Some also appreciate that the legs have rounded corners for safety.
Also on sale from Zinus is this 8-inch memory foam mattress. Enclosed in a breathable knit cover, it has layers of cloud-like foam infused with green tea for a fresh scent and feel. Shoppers love that the "thick and comfortable" mattress provides "great support."
Buy It! Zinus SmartBase Metal Platform Bed Frame, $76.49 (orig. $160); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $179.97 (orig. $359); amazon.com
If you're looking for seating at your desk, opt for the Flash Furniture Mid-Back Leather Swivel Office Chair while it's 50 percent off. Designed for comfort, the white leather chair with gold accents has a waterfall seat edge and a padded seat.
Another notable seating deal? The Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa is up to $520 off. Held up by a wood frame, the button-tufted sofa has plush cushions. Even better, you don't need any tools to assemble it.
There are no end dates listed for these deals, but they're not going to last forever. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite picks marked down by at least 50 percent, then head to Amazon to shop the full furniture sale.
Buy It! Flash Furniture Mid-Back Leather Swivel Office Chair, $143.99 (orig. $289); amazon.com
Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $299.87 (orig. $819.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sei Furniture Burnt Oak Macen Narrow Console Table, $57.50 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Furinno Columbia Walnut 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $19.93 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand, $129.34 (orig. $292); amazon.com
Buy It! HomePop Mid Mod Hairpin Ottoman, $64.22 (orig. $154.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Walker Edison Julian Rustic Lift-Top Entry Bench with Bottom Rack, $154.31 (orig. $419); amazon.com
Buy It! HomePop Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2, $203.60 (orig. $424.99); amazon.com
