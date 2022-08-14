Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off

Shop our top picks, including practical storage solutions, trendy accents, and work-from-home basics

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on August 14, 2022 08:00 AM

Amazon furniture
Photo: Amazon

Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget.

Well, Amazon is making it easier on you. This week, the site dropped a secret landing page packed with amazing deals on everything you need for a little home makeover, from amazing gel mattresses to storage, shelving, and chic accent pieces. Plus, discounts are unreal, with prices majorly knocked down — up to 73 percent off. If you're looking for some fresh furniture, there's no better time to browse.

There are hundreds of pieces in the full section, but here are our top 10 picks for fab furniture deals on Amazon this weekend. Shop now, while the sales last!

Shop Top Amazon Furniture Deals:

Among our picks are lots of great choices for those looking to up their organization. This simple five-tier corner shelf can serve endless purposes, from organizing bathroom products to holding pantry items in the kitchen. If you'd rather your items be tucked out of sight, the simple four-drawer dresser is perfect for adding additional storage space and organization to a closet or bedroom. One reviewer called it, "one of my favorite purchases for my closet!"

It's rare to find a stylish bar cart that doesn't break the bank, but this pick is decor-savvy, has tons of smart storage built in, and is currently 44 percent off. Another fun and trendy option is the boho-style knitted pouf, which adds an extra seat or footrest to your living room while instantly elevating your home's overall style.

There's also a memory foam mattress with over 12,000 five-star ratings that makes for a great deal if you're in need of a better night's sleep. One reviewer enthused, "[I] noticed that my consistent lower back pain has reduced and I am sleeping better all around."

Chic wood TV stands, desks, and shelving are other solid finds you'll want to take a look at. Shop them all below while the deals are live.

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube Accent Decorative Shelf, $22.95 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Ansel Knitted Cotton Pouf, $36.81 (orig. $45.59); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Dresser with 4 Easy Pull Fabric Drawers, $47.22 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Xtra Storage 5 Tier Corner Shelf, $56.31 (orig. $105.60); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Ellis Modern Glass Top Corner Gaming Desk, $67.14 (orig. $245); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! FirsTime & Co. Francesca Bar Cart, $84.14 (orig. $150.72); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Roundhill Furniture Roskilde Wood Office Desk, $100.29 (orig. $117.99); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Maxwell Classic 2 Shelf Corner TV Stand, $106.17 (orig. $259); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Saxon Glass Shelf TV Stand, $161.50 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Amazon furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Lucid 10 Inch Memory Foam Medium-Plush Queen Mattress, $291.54 (orig. $342.99); amazon.com

