Amazon Launched a Huge Furniture Sale with Over 1,200 Deals
While there are typically furniture, mattress, and kitchen sales galore over Memorial Day weekend, shoppers don't have to wait until the end of the month to start saving.
Amazon launched a huge furniture sale, including best-sellers and top-rated mattresses, bed frames, couches, dining table sets, and storage solutions. Shopper-loved brands like Zinus, Signature Design by Ashley, and Nathan James are all included. And deals start at $14.
Amazon's Furniture Sale
- Zinus Korey Upholstered Headboard Platform Bed Frame, $153 (orig. $300)
- Walker Edison Declan Entry Table, $141.37 (orig. $173.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Socalle Cube Storage Organizer, $58.73 (orig. $69.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Juliana Storage Ottoman, $159.80 (orig. $346.99)
- Zinus Misty Upholstered Bed Frame, $331.49 (orig. $392.85)
- Signature Design by Ashley Piperton Scandinavian Dresser, $241.18 (orig. $377.99)
- Furinno Three-Tier Shelf, $28.84 (orig. $33.93)
- Nathan James Oraa Round Storage Table, $43.16 (orig. $47.95)
- Zinus Lottie Upholstered Bed Frame, $211.14 (orig $287.90)
- Home Styles Stainless Steel Top Kitchen Cart, $292.40 (orig. $520.99)
- Nathan James Theo Open Metal Frame Bookcase, $115.70 (orig. $128.55)
- Signature Sleep High-Density Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress, $260.94 (orig. $391.99)
- Dorel Living Tanner Three-Piece Dining Set, $177.85 (orig. $309.99)
- GDF Studio Elizabeth Button-Tufted Recliner Chair, $277.68 (orig. $323.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Tafton Club Chair, $349.73 (orig. $396.99)
The vast sale comes just a few days after Wayfair's annual Way Day Sale wrapped up, making it the perfect chance to get items on your wishlist for less if you missed the yearly event. There are more than 1,200 markdowns on pieces for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, home offices, dining rooms, kids' rooms, and nurseries.
Among the sales are many Zinus mattresses, box springs, mattress toppers, and bed frames that come with thousands of five-star ratings. The brand's 10-inch Ultima memory foam mattress with 26,000 perfect ratings is up to 32 percent off while its popular SmartBase mattress foundation with 104,000 five-star ratings is also going for less.
Several Zinus platform beds with headboards are on sale too, like the industrial-style Korey, the classic tufted Misty, and the modern Lottie bed. And since they all come with built-in slats, you won't need a box spring to support your mattress.
Those with small spaces can snag several multipurpose, handy finds, like the Home Styles stainless steel top kitchen cart. The moveable piece can be used as cabinets for extra storage, or you can set it up in the center of your kitchen, so it functions as an island. Just lock the wheels in place, and you've got more space to prep and serve up meals.
Those that are short on space will also appreciate the compact dining sets that are included, such as this three-piece barstool set from Dorel Living that's 43 percent off. The modern "pub set" comes with a series of shelves for extra storage. Use it to house cookbooks, extra dining wares, and more. And you can utilize it for more than just dining. The versatile piece is great for entertaining guests or working from home.
And if you've always wanted a cozy chair for reading, now's the time to treat yourself. There are plenty of comfortable armchairs on sale. The Tafton club chair from Christopher Knight is perfect for adding extra seating to your living room, home office, or bedroom. And anyone who's looking to kick back with a book or movie can save on recliners, like GDF Studio's Elizabeth armchair.
These deals are just the start. There are more to explore through Amazon's new furniture sale, or you can start your shopping with this curated list of markdowns below. There's no word on how long these discounts will last, but once they expire, prices will go up again.
