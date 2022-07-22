Credit: Amazon
Amazon Quietly Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals — Up to 64% Off

Save big on sofas, coffee tables, bookshelves, and more
By Isabel Garcia July 22, 2022 05:00 AM
If you're in the market for home refreshes, here's a sale that should be on your radar this weekend.

Amazon quietly dropped a huge furniture sale with tons of impressive deals. Whether you're looking to revamp your entire living room or upgrade a few pieces in your bedroom, you can save up to 64 percent on sofas, coffee tables, bookshelves, nightstands, and much more. 

To make things easier, we rounded up the 11 best furniture deals happening at Amazon this weekend. 

11 Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon:

For the living room, we're eyeing the sleek Novogratz Brittany Armless Futon. The mid-century modern sofa features slanted wood grain legs and ribbed tufting on the backrest. It's filled with polyester and foam, making it comfortable — whether you use it as a sofa to lounge on or a bed to snooze on. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Brittany Armless Sofa and Lounger, $262.64 (orig. $341.99); amazon.com

Another standout multi-functional piece on sale is the Songmics Storage Ottoman that's currently 53 percent off. You can use the faux leather ottoman as a footrest or as extra seating. Plus, you can store small pillows, blankets, and other items you want to keep on hand but out of sight inside it. Shoppers appreciate that it's "sturdy" and "versatile."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Storage Ottoman, $20.98 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com 

There are plenty more markdowns on furniture designed for storage. If you're looking for modern farmhouse pieces, check out the Vasagle Rustic Bookshelf. With five tiers, there's ample room to store your books and display your favorite framed photos, vases, and artwork.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle 5-Tier Rustic Bookshelf, $65.44 (orig. $85.43); amazon.com 

To upgrade your media center, opt for the Walker Edison Wren Classic Black TV Console while it's marked down by 64 percent. It features two adjustable shelves that can each support up to 30 pounds and four cord ports to keep cables organized. 

The top-rated TV stand has more than 21,600 five-star ratings from customers who rave that it's "easy to assemble." One shopper also said that it "looks way more expensive than what I paid," and added, "I love the ample storage space within the unit and appreciate the built-in cord holes for my electronics."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Wren Classic Black TV Console, $108.04 (orig. $299); amazon.com 

Don't have a ton of space for your home office? Check out this compact computer desk that's on sale for $34. Even with its slim design, it provides extra storage space thanks to a convenient bottom shelf and a raised top shelf. Another customer-favorite piece, it's racked up more than 12,200 perfect ratings from reviewers who say it's the "perfect size for small spaces."

There's no end date listed for these discounts, so go ahead and shop the full furniture sale at Amazon. But first, check out more of our favorite furniture deals ahead. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Computer Desk, $33.66 (orig. $65.74); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench, $33.96 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sauder Beginnings Nightstand, $40 ($69.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Osp Home Furnishings Milo Office Chair, $85.15 (orig. $99.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! FirsTime & Co. Francesca Bar Cart, $98.55 (orig. $150.72); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! OneSpace 6-Cube Organizer, $46.59 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $70 (orig. $94.99); amazon.com

