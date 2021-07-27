Amazon Quietly Launched a Massive Furniture Sale with Deals Up to 68% Off
Whether you're looking for smaller accent pieces to give your home a little refresh or are ready to invest in bigger items (like a new mattress), you can get it all on sale right now.
Amazon quietly dropped a big furniture sale, featuring deals that start at just $11. There are hundreds of items marked down: Memory foam mattresses, sleek desks, and comfy couches with thousands of five-star ratings are up to 68 percent off. And even better, every Prime-eligible product comes with free delivery for members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), helping shoppers save even more.
Amazon Furniture Deals
- Furinno End Table and Night Stand Set, $35.97 (orig. $43.32)
- Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $215.99 (orig. $239.99)
- Walker Edison Brentwood Modern Metal Table, $43.02 (orig. $79)
- Nathan James Theo Five-Shelf Open Bookshelf, $99.96 (orig. $124.15)
- Mr. Kate Tess Sofa, $375.99 (orig. $499.99)
- DHP Futon Mattress Couch, $239.20 (orig. $384.52)
- Furinno Efficient Home Computer Desk, $30.24 (orig. $33.98)
- Linon Three-Piece Table Tavern Set, $128.37 (orig. $157)
- Linenspa Contemporary Platform Bed Frame, $91.98 (orig. $108.33)
- Furinno Pasir Three-Tier Open Shelf, $26.19 (orig. $74.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Degas Tufted Accent Chair, $103.69 (orig. $199)
- Walker Edison Three-Piece Drop Leaf Counter Table Dining Set, $273.42 (orig. $316.96)
Shoppers in need of more storage space can snag bookshelves, utility carts, storage units, and desks with built-in shelves and cubbies for less. Reviewers love Furinno's now-$25 Pasir three-tier open shelf for housing all sorts of items, like books, home office supplies, home decor, electronics, kids' toys — almost anything. The best-selling bookcase is clean and simple, so you can add to almost any room, including bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, and kitchens. It's no wonder it's earned over 6,800 five-star ratings.
Several reviewer-loved mattresses are marked down as well, including Classic Brands' cooling gel memory foam mattress with 5,500 perfect ratings. The bed-in-a-box mattress is going for as little as $177 and comes in seven sizes. Reviewers say it's a steal, an "impressive" option that's just as supportive as other high-end foam mattresses on the market. And they rave about its cooling gel material, calling it a "game-changer" that keeps them comfortable through the night.
There are also tons of discounted living room and dining room furnishings, like the rustic Walker Edison dining set. The under-$300 trio is perfect for small kitchens, dining rooms, and apartments. And since it comes with built-in shelves, it doubles as a storage piece, too, making it much more functional than most typical table-and-chair sets.
Browse the full furniture sale at Amazon, or start your shopping with our curated list of deals below. The retailer has not disclosed how long these discounts will last, so don't let them expire before you can save.
