Amazon Quietly Launched a Massive Furniture Sale with Deals Up to 68% Off

Several reviewer-loved mattresses are marked down as well, including Classic Brands' cooling gel memory foam mattress with 5,500 perfect ratings. The bed-in-a-box mattress is going for as little as $177 and comes in seven sizes. Reviewers say it's a steal, an "impressive" option that's just as supportive as other high-end foam mattresses on the market. And they rave about its cooling gel material, calling it a "game-changer" that keeps them comfortable through the night.