Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 63% Off Prices start at just $7 By Amy Schulman Published on April 1, 2023 05:00 AM Anyone who's ever shopped for furniture is well aware of the difficulties — whether you're dealing with sneaky shipping fees or exponential price points. Let us let you in on a little secret: Amazon's hidden furniture outlet is packed with hefty deals on must-have products, from top-rated couches to handy storage racks. And right now, you'll find discounts up to 63 percent on cabinets, office chairs, bed frames, and TV stands, with prices starting at just $7. Plus, Prime Members are also guaranteed free shipping, so you'll be able to set up your new finds in just a few days' time. Keep scrolling to check out the 12 best Amazon outlet furniture deals to shop right now. Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Jucaifu Stackable Small Shoe Rack, $6.79 (orig. $11.99) PrimaSleep Dura Deluxe Comfort Memory Foam Mattress, $178.84 (orig. $225.99) Zinus Josh Loveseat Sofa, $238.98 (orig. $349) Tlbtek Rhombus Mirror Wall Decor, $16.79 (orig. $23.99) Zinus Tricia Wood Platform Bed Frame, $237.33 (orig. $399) Winsome Skippy Snack Table, $65.88 (orig. $110) Victone Office Chair, $29.99 (orig. $80.99) Christopher Knight Home Elizabeth Tufted Armchair, $275.39 (orig. $444.99) Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Urban Industrial Bucket Dining Chairs, $94.20 (orig. $252.32) WiberWi Storage Cabinet, $97.98 (orig. $139.98) CangLong Mid Century Modern Armchair, $65.63 (orig. $119) Walker Edison Modern Slatted Wood TV Stand, $267.11 (orig. $399) 11 Area Rugs from Amazon to Spruce Up Your Home This Spring — Up to 80% Off If you're looking to add items to the bedroom, start by snagging this memory foam mattress while it's nearly $50 off. The mattress is plenty supportive, complete with multi-layered memory foam. Pair it with the Zinus platform bed frame while it's 41 percent off; the frame comes with an adjustable headboard and is guaranteed to match any decor. Plus, don't miss out on snagging this $7 shoe rack — it's sure to help get your closet in order and keep all your favorite sneakers, flats, and boots in one place. Those who are on the hunt for new seating options shouldn't overlook this sleek mid-century modern armchair that's 45 percent off. The chair is designed with non-slip feet — so it won't accidentally flip over — and has an ergonomic back, so you'll feel comfortable sitting for hours. Consider grabbing this adorable loveseat while it's down $111, along with this Christopher Knight armchair that's the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days. Take it from Amazon shoppers who call it their "new favorite spot." Keep reading to check out everything else that's worth shopping from the Amazon furniture outlet, then make sure to check out as soon as possible since these discounts aren't guaranteed to last. Amazon Buy It! Jucaifu Stackable Small Shoe Rack, $6.79 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! PrimaSleep Dura Deluxe Comfort Memory Foam Mattress, $178.84 (orig. $225.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zinus Josh Loveseat Sofa, $238.98 (orig. $349); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tlbtek Rhombus Mirror Wall Decor, $16.79 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zinus Tricia Wood Platform Bed Frame, $237.33 (orig. $399); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Winsome Skippy Snack Table, $65.88 (orig. $110); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Victone Office Chair, $29.99 (orig. $80.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Elizabeth Tufted Armchair, $275.39 (orig. $444.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Urban Industrial Bucket Dining Chairs, $94.20 (orig. $252.32); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! WiberWi Storage Cabinet, $97.98 (orig. $139.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CangLong Mid-Century Modern Armchair, $65.63 (orig. $119); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison Modern Slatted Wood TV Stand, $267.11 (orig. $399); amazon.com