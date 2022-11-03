Sale Alert! Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Furniture Deals That Go Up to 70% Off — Here's What to Shop

If you're looking for home refreshes that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon.

The retailer just dropped a huge furniture sale with hundreds of impressive deals. For a limited time, you can score up to 70 percent off (yes, you read that right) everything from couches and bed frames to office chairs and vanity stools. Whether you're in the market for storage pieces in your living room or comfortable seating for your bedroom, there are deals galore for every area throughout your home.

Not sure where to start? We sifted through the sale, and found the best furniture deals happening at Amazon right now — and prices start at just $18.

Best Furniture Deals:

There are plenty of affordable storage pieces on sale right now, including the Furinno Turn-N-Tube Corner Display Rack. Currently 65 percent off, the customer-favorite corner shelf has three tiers that can each hold up to 10 pounds. It's racked up more than 40,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who appreciate that it's "sturdy" and "easy to assemble." They've used the rack to store plants, decor, books, collectible items, and more. One shopper raved, "It has been exactly what I need to display the things I want to display, while simultaneously keeping them out of the way of everything else in my apartment!"

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack, $17.76 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For even more storage space, pick up the Bush Furniture Key West Small Bookcase while it's more than half off. You can place the versatile piece in a bedroom, entryway, living room, or home office. The modern farmhouse bookcase has one fixed shelf and an adjustable shelf, so you can customize it depending on what you need to store.

Amazon

Buy It! Bush Furniture Key West Small Bookcase, $79.70 (orig. $173.99); amazon.com

In the seating category, you'll find major discounts on chairs, couches, vanity stools, and more. If you're looking to anchor your living room with a multipurpose piece, opt for the Novogratz Tallulah Futon. The sleeper sofa features a split-back design that can adjust to different positions, whether you want to lounge or sleep. It has soft velvet upholstery and is filled with high-density memory foam. In other words, it's super comfortable. Shoppers who've given it a perfect rating say that the "beautiful statement piece" looks "classy."

Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon Convertible Couch, $322.82 (orig. $409.99); amazon.com

If your home office could use some upgrades, start with the Yaheetech Office Chair that's as little as $30 right now. Designed with comfort in mind, it has a curved backrest and a padded mesh seat. Other convenient features include the chair's 360-degree swivel, legs with casters, and levers to adjust the back and height. Complete your work-from-home setup with the Ofm Ess Collection Office Desk while it's 49 percent off. The modern desk has a steel frame and a top with a wood-like finish. Plus, it has two spacious drawers to store essentials.

Check out more of our favorite finds ahead, then head to Amazon to shop more furniture deals!

Amazon

Buy It! Yaheetech Office Chair, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ofm Ess Collection 2-Drawer Office Desk, $93.79 (orig. $189); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Folding Storage Ottoman Bench, $34.05 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Simple Deluxe Heavy Duty 3-Shelf Shelving with Wheels, $33.77 (orig. $43.03); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Van Twin 16-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, $68 (orig. $89); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hillsdale Furniture Somerset Vanity Bench, $43.61 (orig. $144.48); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bush Furniture Salinas Accent Storage Cabinet with Doors, $118.83 (orig. $156.53); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.