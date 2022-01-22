Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $18
It's no secret that furnishing your home can quickly add up, whether you're shopping for a couple of pieces for your living room or revamping your entire bedroom. Fortunately, you can save up to 64 percent on furniture at Amazon right now.
The retailer quietly launched a huge furniture sale with hundreds of discounts on plush sofas, compact end tables, comfortable office chairs, and more. Plus, a variety of design styles, like farmhouse and mid-century modern, are part of the sale. Ahead, we pulled together our favorite furniture deals, and prices start at just $18.
- Mr. Kate Winston Velvet Sofa with Pocket Coils, $424.15 (orig. $549.99)
- Novogratz Brittany Coffee Table, $157.25 (orig. $239.99)
- Décor Therapy Mid-Century Modern Wood Side Table, $72.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Furinno 3-Tier End Table, $17.65 (orig. $47.99)
- Flash Furniture Mid-Back Black Mesh Swivel Chair, $106.24 (orig. $299)
- Sauder Cannery Bridge Computer Desk, $209.99 (orig. $289.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Socalle Modern 6-Cube Storage Organizer, $44.86 (orig. $79.99)
- SimpleHouseware Heavy-Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart, $40.97 (orig. $47.99)
- Modway Alessia Modern Farmhouse Metal Headboard, Queen, $83.09 (orig. $162)
- Acme Furniture Charla Bench, $99.39 (orig. $162.50)
- Furinno 3-Tier Bookcase, $35.23 (orig. $75.99)
Looking for living room pieces? You can save $125 on this velvet sofa that has pocket coils in the seat cushion and sturdy wood legs for support. In addition to being durable, it's also cozy thanks to its velvet material and plush back cushions. Another living room staple on markdown is this mid-century modern Novogratz coffee table with a walnut finish. It has a spacious surface to display books, flowers, plants, decorative objects, and more, but if you prefer to keep the top clutter-free, you can store more items on the lower shelf.
Another mid-century modern piece on sale is this side table that can serve as a functional accent piece. Place it beside your sofa or bed to store items, display decor, add extra lighting, or set a glass of water. It even has a drawer for extra storage space. This three-tier end table, which is currently 63 percent off, also has plenty of space to hold and display your stuff.
The sale is also packed with deals on office furniture. If you sit at your desk all day, check out this swivel office chair with a mesh back design. Shoppers say it's comfortable, sturdy, and easy to put together. Also on sale is this computer desk, featuring a mango wood finish and side panels with a herringbone design. Keeping papers, files, and other supplies organized is a breeze with this desk, thanks to its large surface, three drawers, and behind-the-door shelf space.
There's no word on when these deals will end, so keep scrolling to check out more of our favorite finds and shop the full furniture sale on Amazon.
