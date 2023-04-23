Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44

There's no need to spend a ton of money to treat your living space to new and trendy additions, if you know where to shop. Amazon's Home department is chock-full of stellar finds for decor, appliances, spring cleaning products, and best of all: discounted furniture.

Amazon shoppers can save up to 52 percent on living room, bedroom, and office furniture from brands like Christopher Knight and Nathan James. We've sifted through the (seemingly) endless pages of furniture sales to find the 12 best deals happening at Amazon this weekend — and prices start at $44. What's more, Amazon Prime members can receive most of our picks with fast, free shipping; be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime perks!

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

If you're shopping with a specific home aesthetic in mind, there's no shortage of markdowns on mid-century modern pieces. There's a sleek and simple end table by Christopher Knight for 52 percent off, along with this striking storage cabinet by Nathan James that's doubly discounted.

You can even grab a stylish accent chair that one reviewer said "looks very elegant" with an under-$100 price tag. Your guests will be shocked to learn that you didn't snag it from a luxury design studio since its barrel silhouette, teddy upholstery, and tapered legs mix are the perfect blend of retro and contemporary styles.

Buy It! Yaheetech Teddy Barrel Accent Chair, $83.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

And if you're on the hunt for functionality more than a particular fashion, there are plenty of pieces that combine the two. This best-selling stationary island features a wooden worktop, two tiers of spacious shelving, plus a storage drawer and stainless steel towel rack to boot. Its minimalist design can easily lend itself to a number of different home styles and functions, too. One shopper shared that it provides "additional counter space" in their kitchen, while another reviewer said they use it as a place to "fold clothes and store various household items" in their laundry room.

And on your way out, don't miss the other functional finds on sale. There is this upholstered bed frame with built-in drawers and this folding table from Amazon Basics that you can use as extra dining space when you play host or as a way to revolutionize TV dinners.

Buy It! Casual Home Hardwood Kitchen Stationary Island, $124.49 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

You'll also find deals on sofas, nesting tables, L-shaped desks, and more in Amazon's sale section this weekend. Keep scrolling to see our other discounted furniture selections, and click the "add to cart button" button quickly, as these sales aren't guaranteed to last!

Buy It! Christopher Knight Acacia Wood End Table, $43.61 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mr. Kate Winston Sectional Sofa, $529.62 (orig. $769.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Leyaoyao 3-Tier Bookcase, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Rivet Mid-Century Modern Ottoman Chair, $65.44 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nathan James Accent Storage Cabinet, $194.65 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Aboxoo Nesting Table Set, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Allewie Upholstered Storage Queen Bed, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Folding Table, $50.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Puresoft Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $91.29); amazon.com

Buy It! Fezibo L-Shaped Standing Desk, $469.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

