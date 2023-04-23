Lifestyle Home Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44 Living room, bedroom, and home office pieces are up to 52 percent off By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 23, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington There's no need to spend a ton of money to treat your living space to new and trendy additions, if you know where to shop. Amazon's Home department is chock-full of stellar finds for decor, appliances, spring cleaning products, and best of all: discounted furniture. Amazon shoppers can save up to 52 percent on living room, bedroom, and office furniture from brands like Christopher Knight and Nathan James. We've sifted through the (seemingly) endless pages of furniture sales to find the 12 best deals happening at Amazon this weekend — and prices start at $44. What's more, Amazon Prime members can receive most of our picks with fast, free shipping; be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime perks! Best Amazon Furniture Deals Bestseller: Casual Home Hardwood Kitchen Stationary Island, $124.49 (orig. $229.99) 52% Off: Christopher Knight Acacia Wood End Table, $43.61 (orig. $89.99) Mr. Kate Winston Sectional Sofa, $529.62 (orig. $769.99) Nathan James Accent Storage Cabinet, $194.65 with coupon (orig. $219.99) Yaheetech Teddy Barrel Accent Chair, $83.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99) Aboxoo Nesting Table Set, $59.98 (orig. $89.99) Rivet Mid-Century Modern Ottoman Chair, $65.44 (orig. $76.99) Leyaoyao 3-Tier Bookcase, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99) Amazon Basics Folding Table, $50.99 (orig. $64.99) Allewie Upholstered Storage Queen Bed, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99) Amazon Basics Puresoft Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $91.29) Fezibo L-Shaped Standing Desk, $469.99 (orig. $699.99) This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon If you're shopping with a specific home aesthetic in mind, there's no shortage of markdowns on mid-century modern pieces. There's a sleek and simple end table by Christopher Knight for 52 percent off, along with this striking storage cabinet by Nathan James that's doubly discounted. You can even grab a stylish accent chair that one reviewer said "looks very elegant" with an under-$100 price tag. Your guests will be shocked to learn that you didn't snag it from a luxury design studio since its barrel silhouette, teddy upholstery, and tapered legs mix are the perfect blend of retro and contemporary styles. Amazon Buy It! Yaheetech Teddy Barrel Accent Chair, $83.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com And if you're on the hunt for functionality more than a particular fashion, there are plenty of pieces that combine the two. This best-selling stationary island features a wooden worktop, two tiers of spacious shelving, plus a storage drawer and stainless steel towel rack to boot. Its minimalist design can easily lend itself to a number of different home styles and functions, too. One shopper shared that it provides "additional counter space" in their kitchen, while another reviewer said they use it as a place to "fold clothes and store various household items" in their laundry room. And on your way out, don't miss the other functional finds on sale. There is this upholstered bed frame with built-in drawers and this folding table from Amazon Basics that you can use as extra dining space when you play host or as a way to revolutionize TV dinners. Amazon Buy It! Casual Home Hardwood Kitchen Stationary Island, $124.49 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today You'll also find deals on sofas, nesting tables, L-shaped desks, and more in Amazon's sale section this weekend. Keep scrolling to see our other discounted furniture selections, and click the "add to cart button" button quickly, as these sales aren't guaranteed to last! Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Acacia Wood End Table, $43.61 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mr. Kate Winston Sectional Sofa, $529.62 (orig. $769.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Leyaoyao 3-Tier Bookcase, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rivet Mid-Century Modern Ottoman Chair, $65.44 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Nathan James Accent Storage Cabinet, $194.65 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aboxoo Nesting Table Set, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Allewie Upholstered Storage Queen Bed, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Folding Table, $50.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Puresoft Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $91.29); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fezibo L-Shaped Standing Desk, $469.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 