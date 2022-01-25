Amazon's French Country Style Storefront Is Filled with Trendy Furniture and Decor for Your Home

If you want to truly incorporate the French country style into your home, start by adding some staple furniture pieces like this tufted sofa with rolled armrests and tapered peg legs. It comes in 10 colors, and it's only $251. Grab a few Parisian-style chairs like this antique-inspired armchair made with a beige linen upholstery and natural oak finishing with cabriole legs or this set of two vintage French-style dining chairs that come in several neutral colors and are on sale for $216. You'll want to fill your space with some accent tables, too, including this vintage-inspired console table that has over 2,200 five-star ratings and this slate tray table that acts like the perfect antique-style bar cart.