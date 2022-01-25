Amazon's French Country Style Storefront Is Filled with Trendy Furniture and Decor for Your Home
When we think of French decor and furniture, gilded mirrors, crystal chandeliers, claw-foot bathtubs, and distressed furniture come to mind. The minimalist yet elaborate decor style is perfect for those who love an elevated and decluttered home. Using neutral colors, soft patterns, linen fabrics, curved furniture, weathered wood, and ornate detailing, French-country home decor creates a polished and cozy space. French-country home decor is a trend we're seeing everywhere in 2022, but it's more attainable than you might think thanks to Amazon.
Amazon has a few secret storefronts that allow you to shop home furniture and decor by design styles, including French country. You can shop detailed furniture, gilded mirrors, rustic vases, linen sheets, and more, starting at $13. Shop our 10 favorite pieces below.
Shop French Country Decor on Amazon:
- Rosevera Hermosa Upholstered Tufted Sofa, $251.38
- Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror, $119.99
- Acme Frisco Antique Slate Tray Table, $170.70
- Log Barn French Country Chandelier, $182.82
- Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Beige Fabric Dining Chair Set, $215.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Creative Co-Op Distressed Wood Two-Tier Tray, $40.53 (orig. $105)
- Zentique Bastile Lounge Chair, $535.66
- Sullivans Modern Farmhouse Decorative Ceramic Vase, $34.99
- Dapu Pure Linen Sheet Set, $129.99–$199.99
- Safavieh American Homes Collection Samantha Vintage Console Table, $142 (orig. $343)
If you want to truly incorporate the French country style into your home, start by adding some staple furniture pieces like this tufted sofa with rolled armrests and tapered peg legs. It comes in 10 colors, and it's only $251. Grab a few Parisian-style chairs like this antique-inspired armchair made with a beige linen upholstery and natural oak finishing with cabriole legs or this set of two vintage French-style dining chairs that come in several neutral colors and are on sale for $216. You'll want to fill your space with some accent tables, too, including this vintage-inspired console table that has over 2,200 five-star ratings and this slate tray table that acts like the perfect antique-style bar cart.
Looking for a way to embrace the Parisian lifestyle without spending a fortune? Adding a few timeless decor pieces will do the trick. Gilded arch mirrors and chandeliers are French decor staples, and you can get either for under $185. The wall mirror has baroque-style detailing with an oil rubbed finish, and it's only $120. And the silver, six-light French chandelier presents a modern twist on the classic fixture, and you can easily install it yourself. There are even small decor items, like this $34 ceramic vase and a two-tier distressed wood tray to elevate your kitchen.
If your home could use that certain je ne sais quoi, keep scrolling to shop our 10 favorite picks from Amazon's French country home furniture and decor storefront.
