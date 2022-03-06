Don't Have a Green Thumb? This Hidden Amazon Section Is Packed with Top-Rated Faux Plants

Not sure where to find fake plants that require zero maintenance and look real? Amazon has a section that's packed with faux plants that shoppers have given their stamp of approval. Whether you're not a natural plant parent or you just don't want to worry about keeping your plants alive, you'll want to check out the site's selection of fake plants. Better yet, without the environmental factors you'd have to consider with real plants (e.g. how much light your space gets), you can shop solely based on what plants you think will look great in your home. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite faux plants on Amazon, from small plants to tall trees.