Don't Have a Green Thumb? This Hidden Amazon Section Is Packed with Top-Rated Faux Plants
When spring arrives, it's only, well, natural to want to bring some of the lush greenery the season is known for inside. It's no secret that adding plants to your home is an easy way to brighten up any room — if you know how to care for them. But even if you don't have a green thumb, you can still introduce greenery into your space with artificial plants.
Not sure where to find fake plants that require zero maintenance and look real? Amazon has a section that's packed with faux plants that shoppers have given their stamp of approval. Whether you're not a natural plant parent or you just don't want to worry about keeping your plants alive, you'll want to check out the site's selection of fake plants. Better yet, without the environmental factors you'd have to consider with real plants (e.g. how much light your space gets), you can shop solely based on what plants you think will look great in your home. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite faux plants on Amazon, from small plants to tall trees.
Shop 9 Faux Plants on Amazon:
- Velener Mini Plastic Artificial Bamboo Plant in Pot, $8.99
- Lucky Greenery Artificial Scindapsus Aureus with Plastic Pot, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Silk Tree Warehouse 5-Foot Artificial Silk Bird of Paradise Palm Tree Potted Plant, $67.77 (orig. $99.99)
- Nearly Natural 6-Foot Ficus Artificial Tree, $94.99
- Offidix Mini Faux Plant with White Plastic Pot, $10.99 (orig. $15.22)
- Nearly Natural 35-Inch Green Sansevieria with Black Planter, $70.99 (orig. $124.99)
- Supla Set of 5 Mini Fake Succulent Cactus Aloe Arrangement Potted Plants with Wood Planter, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Mkono 3-Pack Artificial Succulents in Mini Glass Geometric Terrariums, $30.99
- Kurrajong Farmhouse Artificial Plant in Pot, $27.95 (orig. $29.95)
There are plenty of fake small plants that can liven up desks, floating bookshelves, windowsills, side tables, mantles, and many more areas. Nearly 4,000 customers have given the Velener mini artificial bamboo plant a five-star rating, with one saying, "you really have to look closely to see it's a fake plant." Others rave about the "beautiful" pot that looks like stone. They also love that the small plant doesn't take up much space, whether atop their bathroom counter or dresser. Ideal for placing in a hanging planter or atop a high shelf, the Lucky Greenery artificial scindapsus aureus has green cascading leaves.
If you're looking for a large plant to help anchor a room or make an empty corner more inviting, check out the Silk Tree Warehouse artificial silk bird of paradise tree that's 32 percent off right now. Customers say the 5-foot tree looks "even better in person," thanks to its thick green leaves that you can bend. Another popular artificial tree is the Nearly Natural 6-foot artificial ficus tree that has 6,800 five-star ratings. It features more than 1,000 individual leaves that are attached to a few branches.
Make your living space extra cozy this spring (and for years to come), and shop more standout fake plants ahead, or browse the full selection on Amazon.
