Stocking up on home essentials is, well, essential — but it can easily rack up a high bill, especially if you're shopping for a large family. And while you could certainly just take out a membership at a big box store to score discounts, you could also just rely on Amazon to find these kinds of items.

In fact, Amazon has a section dedicated to Everyday Essentials — and you'll always be able to find discounts here. The department is overflowing with just about everything, including household products like laundry detergent and paper towels, grocery items, beauty products, cleaning supplies, pet needs, and office supplies. There's even a category with discounts under $10 — so you'll always be able to find something extremely affordable.

Anyone can access these deals, but if you're looking to have everything arrive in a matter of days, make sure to become a Prime member. This will automatically unlock free two-day shipping — so that toilet paper won't be stuck in transit — among other perks, like Prime Video and Whole Foods grocery delivery.

Keep scrolling to check out everything worth stocking up on from Amazon's Everyday Essentials, with prices starting at just $3.

Amazon Everyday Essentials

Shoppers looking to stock up on household items should grab these paper towels while they're just $3 apiece, along with this liquid dishwashing soap that comes in two 54.9-fluid-ounce containers. With sick weather starting to creep up, you can also stock up on these Mucinex tablets that are designed to relieve congestion (perfect for cold and flu season!). Plus, this box of Tums is 32 percent off, bringing the price down to just $14. One user said: "I can't go anywhere without them!"

Cleaning supplies are also on super sale in this section. A pack of four Lysol multi-surface wipes has been marked down to just $12 and is extremely popular among Amazon shoppers, having racked up over 78.000 perfect ratings. A five-star reviewer said, "I keep a tub in the kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, and even my car." Plus, don't miss out on nabbing this carpet cleaner while it's 59 percent off; the solution is so powerful that it can remove pet stains, grease, red wine, coffee, and blood.

Read on to see everything else that's on sale in Amazon's Everyday Essentials section, then make sure to head over to checkout immediately, as these deals aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Buy It! Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels, $2.98 (orig. $3.82); amazon.com

Buy It! Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, Pack of 2, $17.90 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Herbal Essences Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $11.88 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tums Extra Strength Antacid Tablets, $14.48 (orig. $21.38); amazon.com

Buy It! Mucinex Chest Congestion, $21.92 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads, $21.99 (orig. $24.96); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Note Pads, $12.44 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray, $2.99 (orig. $3.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Buddy Biscuits Dog Treats, $4.28 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $12.49 (orig. $14.97); amazon.com

Buy It! CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $11.62 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, $6.65 (orig. $16.40); amazon.com

