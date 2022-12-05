Lifestyle Home Score Big-Box Discounts Straight from Amazon's Everyday Essentials Department — Up to 59% Off Shop paper towels, stain removers, and dog treats starting at just $3 By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Stocking up on home essentials is, well, essential — but it can easily rack up a high bill, especially if you're shopping for a large family. And while you could certainly just take out a membership at a big box store to score discounts, you could also just rely on Amazon to find these kinds of items. In fact, Amazon has a section dedicated to Everyday Essentials — and you'll always be able to find discounts here. The department is overflowing with just about everything, including household products like laundry detergent and paper towels, grocery items, beauty products, cleaning supplies, pet needs, and office supplies. There's even a category with discounts under $10 — so you'll always be able to find something extremely affordable. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Anyone can access these deals, but if you're looking to have everything arrive in a matter of days, make sure to become a Prime member. This will automatically unlock free two-day shipping — so that toilet paper won't be stuck in transit — among other perks, like Prime Video and Whole Foods grocery delivery. Keep scrolling to check out everything worth stocking up on from Amazon's Everyday Essentials, with prices starting at just $3. Amazon Everyday Essentials Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels, $2.98 (orig. $3.82) Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, Pack of 2, $17.90 (orig. $19.99) Herbal Essences Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $11.88 (orig. $17.99) Tums Extra Strength Antacid Tablets, $14.48 (orig. $21.38) Mucinex Chest Congestion, $21.92 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads, $21.99 (orig. $24.96) Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Note Pads, $12.44 (orig. $13.99) Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray, $2.99 (orig. $3.97) Buddy Biscuits Dog Treats, $4.28 (orig. $7.49) Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $12.49 (orig. $14.97) CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $11.62 (orig. $14.99) Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, $6.65 (orig. $16.40) Shoppers looking to stock up on household items should grab these paper towels while they're just $3 apiece, along with this liquid dishwashing soap that comes in two 54.9-fluid-ounce containers. With sick weather starting to creep up, you can also stock up on these Mucinex tablets that are designed to relieve congestion (perfect for cold and flu season!). Plus, this box of Tums is 32 percent off, bringing the price down to just $14. One user said: "I can't go anywhere without them!" Cleaning supplies are also on super sale in this section. A pack of four Lysol multi-surface wipes has been marked down to just $12 and is extremely popular among Amazon shoppers, having racked up over 78.000 perfect ratings. A five-star reviewer said, "I keep a tub in the kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, and even my car." Plus, don't miss out on nabbing this carpet cleaner while it's 59 percent off; the solution is so powerful that it can remove pet stains, grease, red wine, coffee, and blood. Read on to see everything else that's on sale in Amazon's Everyday Essentials section, then make sure to head over to checkout immediately, as these deals aren't guaranteed to last forever. Amazon Buy It! Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels, $2.98 (orig. $3.82); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, Pack of 2, $17.90 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Herbal Essences Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $11.88 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tums Extra Strength Antacid Tablets, $14.48 (orig. $21.38); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mucinex Chest Congestion, $21.92 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads, $21.99 (orig. $24.96); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Note Pads, $12.44 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray, $2.99 (orig. $3.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Buddy Biscuits Dog Treats, $4.28 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $12.49 (orig. $14.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $11.62 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, $6.65 (orig. $16.40); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sweater — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney Have Used This Skincare Device, and You Can Get It on Sale This Popular Cardigan from the Cozy Brand Celebs Are Fans of Is on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time