Whoa! This Secret Amazon Section Is Loaded with Home Essentials on Sale — Up to 59% Off

If you're spending a decent chunk of change on home essentials from the grocery store — like paper towels and toothbrushes — we have an alternative for you.

Amazon actually has a secret section of Everyday Essentials, and it's teeming with cleaning supplies, health care items like shampoo and medicine, pet products, and office supplies — all for low prices. Plus, you'll always be able to find discounts on name brands, including Bounty, Dawn, and Lysol. There's even a page devoted to under-$10 finds, where you'll always be able to find deals.

While all shoppers can access these Everyday Essentials deals, Prime members are guaranteed to have everything arrive in just two days — so you won't have to worry about waiting a week for toilet paper to come. Signing up for a membership will automatically unlock free shipping, plus a number of other perks like Whole Foods grocery delivery and Prime Video.

Keep reading to check out everything worth snapping up from the section right now — prices start at just $6.

Amazon Everyday Essentials Best Deals

Those looking to stockpile should start by nabbing the Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels while they're just $22 for a set of eight rolls, along with this Dawn liquid dishwashing soap that comes in a pack of two and melts away latched-on food in mere seconds. You can also grab these Lysol wipes that come in a pack of four for just $13. "Anytime I want to disinfect and freshen anything I just flip the lid and pull out a wipe," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Tons of oral care and beauty products are on sale in this section as well. A two-pack of Tom's natural toothpaste has been slashed to just $9 and is extremely popular among shoppers, racking up over 34,000 perfect ratings and currently holding the best-seller slot in its category. You can also pick up a set of hair ties for only $6 along, with this best-selling anti-dandruff shampoo that's a whopping 48 percent off.

Scroll on to see more of the best things on sale in Amazon's Everyday Essentials department, then head over to checkout quickly, as these deals won't last forever.

Amazon

Buy It! Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels, $21.83 (orig. $24.42); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, $17.90 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tom's of Maine Fluoride-Free Natural Toothpaste, $8.48 (orig. $15.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, $17.08 (orig. $31.96); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Tie, $6.18 (orig. $7.79); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $15.47 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dunkin' Original Blend Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods, $39.99 (orig. $46.74); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, $6.65 (orig. $16.40); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $12.59 (orig. $14.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mucinex Chest Congestion Tablets, $22.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Green Gobbler Liquid Hair Drain Clog Remover, $22.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Energizer 357 Batteries, $5.79 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.