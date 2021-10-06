Amazon Shoppers Are Going Wild for This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Deal — Grab One for 40% Off Before It's Gone

Similar in appearance to a Dutch oven, the 3.5-quart Sauteuse oven is shallower and has a rounder base with sloped sides, which makes stirring easier. Customers note that it's the "perfect dimension for two to four people" and makes an excellent vessel for easy one-pot dinners. Thanks to its smooth enameled interior that prevents sticking and heat-resistant body, the pot can be used for practically anything on the stovetop and in the oven, from browning meats to making soup to baking bread. Many say that it's "very easy to clean," "looks great on the countertop," and, most importantly, "makes cooking a pleasure."