Amazon Shoppers Are Going Wild for This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Deal — Grab One for 40% Off Before It's Gone
Amazon kicked off its huge Epic Deals sale this week, which features thousands (over 10,000, to be exact!) of markdowns on products across every category on the site. You can take advantage of the Black Friday-esque discounts on big brands like Apple, Sony, Levi's, and even everybody's kitchen essentials favorite — Le Creuset.
Yes, Le Creuset's popular Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven is included in Amazon's deals, and it's going pretty fast. The 40 percent discount — that's about $120 off the oven — is huge for the brand that rarely goes on sale. While every color is marked down, some of the more popular options, like deep teal, matte black licorice, and Caribbean blue, are low in stock or backordered. But don't fret, quite a few colors are still available (for now), including vibrant orange flame, red cerise, and bright blue Marseille.
The best-selling oven has a near-perfect 4.9 rating on Amazon thanks to hundreds of shoppers who think it's a "legitimate investment that will pay for itself over and over and over again for decades to come."
Similar in appearance to a Dutch oven, the 3.5-quart Sauteuse oven is shallower and has a rounder base with sloped sides, which makes stirring easier. Customers note that it's the "perfect dimension for two to four people" and makes an excellent vessel for easy one-pot dinners. Thanks to its smooth enameled interior that prevents sticking and heat-resistant body, the pot can be used for practically anything on the stovetop and in the oven, from browning meats to making soup to baking bread. Many say that it's "very easy to clean," "looks great on the countertop," and, most importantly, "makes cooking a pleasure."
With fall in full swing, this Le Creuset Sauteuse oven makes a great addition to any household that loves a good roast, soup, or stew. Plus, with the holidays in the near future, it certainly makes a good gift — for a loved one, or yourself — especially when you can snag it for 40 percent off. Shop the rest of Amazon's Epic Deals sale here.
