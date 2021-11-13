Amazon Just Put Dozens of Vacuums on Sale Before Black Friday — These Are the 8 Best Deals Starting at $80

You definitely don't want to miss out on Shark's VacMop for just $80, either. The best-selling upright vacuum has over 12,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who are super impressed with it. Weighing just five pounds, the cordless vacuum mop hybrid has a 12-ounce fill tank, features LED headlights, and comes with two disposable pads and a multi-surface hard floor cleaner. Shoppers say that it's "super powerful," helps their floors "look awesome in half the time versus sweeping and mopping," and that it's a must-have if you have kids that "splatter ketchup right after the floor is clean or spill an entire box of cereal."