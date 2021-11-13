Amazon Just Put Dozens of Vacuums on Sale Before Black Friday — These Are the 8 Best Deals Starting at $80
If you've been waiting for Black Friday to score a good vacuum deal, you're in luck: Amazon has already kicked off its early Black Friday sale, and it includes dozens of great deals on top-rated vacuum cleaners. Seriously — you'll find discounts on everything from this under-the-radar robot vacuum that nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers adore for just $90 (no, that's not a typo), Shark's best-selling vacuum mop hybrid for the same price it was during Black Friday last year, and even the cordless vacuum that Dyson owners love with an unbelievable $85 price tag.
Below, we rounded up the 8 best cordless and robot vacuum cleaner deals to take advantage of on Amazon right now:
- Shark VacMop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Toppin 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $84.79 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Orfled Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Yeedi Robot Vacuum, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Slim Robot Vacuum, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Shark WandVac 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum System, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $320.99)
One of the cheapest robot vacuums you'll find across Amazon right now is the Yeedi Robot Vacuum for just $90, thanks to a $40 coupon you can clip on the product page. The vacuum has a run time of just under two hours, features a brushless motor (making it pet-friendly and quieter than similar models), and has a slim, 3-inch profile. Customers rave that the Yeedi is "magical," saves a ton of time, and that it's "so much better" than higher-end models.
Buy It! Yeedi Robot Vacuum, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
If you're looking to go the Roomba route, you can even snag Amazon's most popular model, the Roomba 692 (over 50,800 people swear by it!) for $100 off — the lowest price it's been since Black Friday last year.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
You definitely don't want to miss out on Shark's VacMop for just $80, either. The best-selling upright vacuum has over 12,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who are super impressed with it. Weighing just five pounds, the cordless vacuum mop hybrid has a 12-ounce fill tank, features LED headlights, and comes with two disposable pads and a multi-surface hard floor cleaner. Shoppers say that it's "super powerful," helps their floors "look awesome in half the time versus sweeping and mopping," and that it's a must-have if you have kids that "splatter ketchup right after the floor is clean or spill an entire box of cereal."
Buy It! Shark VacMop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
The deals don't stop here — shop more vacuums at a discount during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.