If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen, you might automatically focus on heavy-duty items like appliances or cabinets. Yet while changing up those items can definitely make a big difference in the room's look and feel, so can switching out smaller yet just as important necessities, like dish towels.

While they might not be the fanciest or most notable products in your kitchen, dish towels are undoubtedly some of the most useful, coming in handy every time you need to dry a bowl or clean up a spill. And at Amazon, you can find tons of soft, absorbent dish towels perfect for daily use — including options that are on sale right now.

We've rounded up some of our favorite kitchen dish towels available at Amazon right now, all of which have versatile usage, top ratings, and reduced prices.

Dish Towel Sets on Sale at Amazon

With over 19,000 five-star ratings, this set of 15 classic kitchen dish towels from Zeppoli is on sale for $17 — that's just a little over a dollar apiece. They're made from 100 percent cotton, and they won't scratch your fine silverware, plates, or pans, according to the brand. The dishcloth set features a Herringbone weave, which allows them to not only be absorbent but dry quickly, too.

You can snap up the towels in a few different colors too, including white with blue stripes, blue with white stripes, and white with black stripes. And one recent reviewer raved that the towels have them using fewer paper towels, saving them money, and are "easy to care for, easy to use… they are so worth it."

Then there are the Harringdons Kitchen Dish Towels, which come in a set of 12 and a mix of colors: white with red stripes, white with blue stripes, and white with green stripes. They're made from super soft cotton and are known for being especially thick. The quality of these towels is "unsurpassed," wrote one shopper, who noted how "the nicest towels ever" even "wash wonderfully and do not stain easily," among other perks.

You'll also want to check out this set of microfiber kitchen towels from Hyer Kitchen, which is available in six colors — gray, blue, camel, lake blue, purple, and yellow — and come in a pack of eight. Each towel is plush and ultra-effective, according to shoppers. "It's unbelievable how quickly they dry my hands," praised a five-star reviewer, who called them "truly absorbent."

Last but not least, check out this four-pack of cotton waffle weave towels from Homaxy, which have nearly 10,000 perfect ratings and are on sale for $14. They feature a honeycomb design, making them lightweight and breathable. There are 10 different solid color choices, including brick red, brown, and dark gray, and two different multi-colored packs as well. As one shopper shared, "They wipe everything so easily, and they're very sturdy to handle, but yet soft to the touch."

With any of these great dish towels to choose from, your kitchen will experience a seriously helpful upgrade.

