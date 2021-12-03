This Secret Amazon Feature Makes It Easy to Design Every Room in Your Home for Free

The way it works is this: When you visit the Discover Rooms homepage, pick what room type you're shopping for (i.e. office, dining room, outdoor, etc.), as well as the style you're going for (i.e. rustic, industrial, modern, etc.). From there, you can either pick the specific product(s) you're looking for and see some options, or browse through images of rooms with similar aesthetics for inspiration. Either way, once you see an item you like, you can add it right to your cart, along with any other pieces you feel would go well together. You can spend as little or as much time as you like sifting through room ideas. Before you know it, you'll have everything you need for a fully decorated and totally cohesive space.