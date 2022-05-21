10 Pieces of Statement-Making Decor That No One Will Believe Are from Amazon — Starting at $21
Big-ticket items like couches, bookshelves, and bed frames are foundational purchases that set the scene for the decor style you're embracing — and accent pieces tie it all together. They're like the sprinkles on a sundae: You can enjoy the ice cream without them, but things look pretty boring when they're missing.
Amazon has recently made it easier to find just the right picks with its new curated Design Textures storefront, dedicated to these detailed pieces that make a room pop. As the name implies, there are plenty of textures, finishes, and materials to choose from. Shoppers can pick out tables and lamps adorned with metallic hardware, artsy tapestries with abstract prints, and shiny geometric mirrors.
These pieces can easily be worked into a living room that's feeling a bit blasé or a bedroom that needs a little oomph. And there's something for homes of every design taste, whether that's cottagecore, coastal grandmother, or mid-century modern. Best of all, everything is reasonably priced.
Shop Textured Home Decor at Amazon
- NWT Framed Print Set Wall Art in Natural, $119.99
- Teresa's Collections Modern Ceramic Vase, Set of 2, $34.99
- Patton Wall Decor 36-Inch Round Geometric Sunburst Accent Mirror, $55.09 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Htmeing Artificial Eucalyptus Branches, $20.99
- Signature Design by Ashley Jacek Contemporary Metal Table Lamps, Set of 2, $103.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Kate and Laurel Paynter Metal 2-Piece Planter Set, $139.99
- DlandHome 2-Piece Nesting Tables Set, $109.99
- Signford Framed Canvas Wall Art, $44.99
- Basdhe Ceramic Gold Trash Can, $55.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Well Woven Tilly Textured Shag Rug, $115.03
Even the simplest accent objects can make a difference. For example, if you're bored by the plastic garbage cans dotting the corners of your home, replace them with a glint of metallic, courtesy of a golden waste basket. It's an unexpected way to add a little more style.
Looking to jazz up functional pieces of furniture? The gold-tinged side table set from DlandHome is both useful and gorgeous. The duo can be arranged as a separate coffee and side table or stacked for a cool structural look; either arrangement adds extra storage space.
Plants are another surefire way to bring personality into a room, but admittedly, not everyone has a green thumb. Luckily, these realistic-looking eucalyptus branches will last a lifetime. One shopper noted that they were "blown away by how real the stems look," and another person even returned their more expensive Pottery Barn stems and replaced them with these $21 ones.
If you're lacking vases, it might be time to add a playful holder to your collection. These "impeccable" ceramic vases are perfect for displaying blooms both faux and real. They're fun enough on their own, but with a spray of branches or flowers, you have an easy accent piece for lackluster tabletops.
Having an accent rug underfoot never fails to jazz up a room, either. Case in point? This super soft woven textile. It has a bold pattern, but the neutral gray and subdued blue color options make it feel chic rather than over the top. "I've gotten several compliments on this area rug," wrote a reviewer, who added that vacuuming it is a piece of cake, too.
Ready for a little design shake-up? Shop more exciting accent pieces from Amazon's Design Textures storefront that'll make a major impact in your home.
Buy It! NWT Framed Print Set Wall Art in Natural, $119.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Teresa's Collections Modern Ceramic Vase, Set of 2, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Patton Wall Decor 36-Inch Round Geometric Sunburst Accent Mirror, $55.09 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Htmeing Artificial Eucalyptus Branches, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Jacek Contemporary Metal Table Lamps, Set of 2, $103.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kate and Laurel Paynter Metal 2-Piece Planter Set, $139.99; amazon.com
Buy It! DlandHome 2-Piece Nesting Tables Set, $109.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Signford Framed Canvas Wall Art, $44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Basdhe Ceramic Gold Trash Can, $55.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Well Woven Tilly Textured Shag Rug, $115.03; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.