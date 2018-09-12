Amazon Will Deliver Live, 7-Foot Christmas Trees This Holiday Season

A Christmas tree
Getty
Emily Zauzmer
September 12, 2018 03:34 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Alexa, order some holiday cheer!

Amazon is selling full-size Christmas trees, such as Norfolk Island pines and Douglas firs, starting in November, according to the Associated Press. The trees will be mailed out — sans water — fewer than 10 days after getting chopped down.

The AP reports that the internet giant, which is allowing pre-orders, is charging $115 for a seven-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina, $50 for a wreath and $25 for holiday plants. Some orders are eligible for Prime shipping.

This year’s seven-foot trees are a bump up from last year’s three-foot or smaller trees. Independent Amazon users also sold larger trees in the past. “Given the popularity among customers, we increased the assortment,” Amazon said, according to the AP.

RELATED: People Who Decorate for Christmas Earlier Are Happier, According to a Psychologist

Twitter had plenty to say about the festive news. One person wrote, “Literally no reason to leave the house anymore.”

While the trend of mail-order evergreens is getting more attention, it’s still not the norm. The National Christmas Tree Association told the AP that 1% to 2% of Christmas trees purchased in the 2017 holiday season were ordered online

RELATED VIDEO: Macaulay Culkin Avoids Going Out During Christmas Because Home Alone Fans Won’t Leave Him Alone

Shoppers may want to buy their trees sooner rather than later: One psychologist has found that people who put up Christmas decor earlier are more likely to be happy.

RELATED: Celebrity Christmas Trees! See How Stars Celebrate the Holiday Season in Style 

“In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood,” psychologist Steve McKeown said to UNILAD.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now