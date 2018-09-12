Amazon Will Deliver Live, 7-Foot Christmas Trees This Holiday Season

Alexa, order some holiday cheer!

Amazon is selling full-size Christmas trees, such as Norfolk Island pines and Douglas firs, starting in November, according to the Associated Press. The trees will be mailed out — sans water — fewer than 10 days after getting chopped down.

The AP reports that the internet giant, which is allowing pre-orders, is charging $115 for a seven-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina, $50 for a wreath and $25 for holiday plants. Some orders are eligible for Prime shipping.

This year’s seven-foot trees are a bump up from last year’s three-foot or smaller trees. Independent Amazon users also sold larger trees in the past. “Given the popularity among customers, we increased the assortment,” Amazon said, according to the AP.

Twitter had plenty to say about the festive news. One person wrote, “Literally no reason to leave the house anymore.”

.@amazon starting to sell Christmas trees. Literally no reason to leave the house anymore — Kevin T. Claffey (@ktclaffey) September 12, 2018

Starting in November Amazon can ship a live full sized Christmas tree to your door. Maybe for a little extra they can decorate, drink your milk and cookies, open up your presents and spend quality time with Aunt Sally for you too — Michael Bennett (@BennettOnAir) September 12, 2018

Amazon is selling Christmas Trees now this year!?!? They really putting any and everybody out of business…Smart though. — Alex Cashvechkin (@CashJones624) September 12, 2018

While the trend of mail-order evergreens is getting more attention, it’s still not the norm. The National Christmas Tree Association told the AP that 1% to 2% of Christmas trees purchased in the 2017 holiday season were ordered online

Shoppers may want to buy their trees sooner rather than later: One psychologist has found that people who put up Christmas decor earlier are more likely to be happy.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood,” psychologist Steve McKeown said to UNILAD.