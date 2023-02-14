Lifestyle Home What Are Amazon Shoppers Buying Right Now? These Chart-Climbing Headphones, Shackets, and Storage Organizers Our trending finds start at just $12 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Amazon is a hub of deals at all times, but it's helpful to know exactly which items actual shoppers are actively adding to their carts and scoring deals on. Right now, droves of customers are gravitating toward products like cozy and ultra-soft bedding and clothing, household essentials, and more on-sale finds at Amazon this month. So how do we actually know what people are buying? Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart features the most sought-after, trending products in real-time, meaning all of the fashion finds, housewares, hair tools, and beauty products listed are what shoppers are buying from Amazon. The assortment of trending items includes many top-sellers too, like Bedsure throw blankets, Crock-Pot slow cookers, and Running Girl sports bras. Rather than sorting through the huge sale list, check out this pared-down selection that won't take too long to browse, with prices starting at just $12. Trending Amazon Deals Bedsure Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Black, $21.41 with coupon (orig. 50.75) Automet Casual Plaid Shacket in Apricot, $34.98 (orig. $49.99) Skdkycco Under Sink Organizers and Storage, 2-Pack, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) Powmee Over-Ear Headphones in Black, $11.99 (orig. $20.99) CXK Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Black, $17.49 with coupon (orig. $85.99) Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer, $14.56 (orig. $19.67) Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra in A-Black, $12.23 (orig. $24.99) Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) X-Cheng Fleece Lined Tights Sheer in Black, $16.99 (orig. $23.99) Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $26.13 (orig. $34.99) Fowooyeen Outdoor Door Mat in Black, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Beautural Portable Handheld Garment Steamer, $29.97 (orig. $39.97) Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jean in Maui Views, $38.53 (orig. $69.50) GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater in Black, $25.41 (orig. $45.99) The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon This time of year, it's great to have a throw blanket on your couch to wrap up in when you're watching TV, and this faux fur throw is now on sale for just $21. More than 15,000 shoppers have given the blanket a perfect rating, and according to customers, the reversible blanket is "easy to clean" and will keep you warm on chilly nights. "This blanket is so soft it feels like a hug," wrote one five-star reviewer. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Black, $21.41 with coupon (orig. 50.75); amazon.com If you're looking to add some pieces to your wardrobe that can transition into spring, consider snapping up this long-sleeve shacket that recently ranked on the Movers and Shaker's fashion chart. It's part shirt and part jacket, which makes it an ideal pick for transitional weather. Shoppers have shared that they love styling the shacket in various ways, like layering it over another top, tying it around their waist, and wearing it as an oversized shirt. It provides solid coverage thanks to its long length and will pair with pretty much everything in your wardrobe, whether you're wearing jeans or your favorite leggings. Amazon Buy It! Automet Casual Plaid Shacket in Apricot, $34.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com An excellent organization solution to keep the contents of cabinets neat and organized is a clever sliding cabinet organizer, like the Skdkycco Under Sink Organizers and Storage, that's $25 off right now. It features two large baskets with a handle and an opening at one end for easy access to your products. Each basket can fit a dozen or more items (depending on their size) and has high sides to prevent them from falling out, keeping all of your items securely in one place. Hundreds of customers approve of this best-selling storage unit underneath their kitchen and bathroom sinks. One shopper shared that before ordering the organizer, underneath their sink was "a wreck." They wrote, "This makes it so much better. It looks so much nicer, and I can find stuff," and added, "I actually ordered another set of these for my kitchen." Amazon Buy It! Skdkycco Under Sink Organizers and Storage, 2-Pack, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) amazon.com Your kids can listen to their favorite songs and shows with over-the-ear headphones made especially for them. While they fit perfectly on children, many shoppers said the headphones are just as comfortable for adults. According to customer reviews, the adjustable lightweight headset is "durable" and has "quality sound." For those looking not to be restricted by any pesky wires, take your music, podcasts, and phone calls on the go with a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are a whopping 70 percent off. They pair easily with smartphones, laptops, and tablets, thanks to the fact that they feature simple one-touch pairing with Bluetooth devices. Plus, they last for up to eight hours on a single charge and the pocket-sized charging case can provide additional charges for a total of 36 hours of pleasurable listening. Amazon Buy It! Powmee Over-Ear Headphones in Blue, $11.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CXK Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Blue, $17.49 with coupon (orig. $85.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts to check out what else is trending, or dive in with these must-have deals below. Amazon Buy It! Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer, $14.56 (orig. $19.67); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows,Set of 2, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra in A-Black, $12.23 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! X-Cheng Fleece Lined Tights Sheer in Black, $16.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $26.13 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fowooyeen Outdoor Door Mat in Black, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beautural Portable Handheld Garment Steamer, $29.97 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jean in Maui Views, $38.53 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater in Black , $25.41 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com