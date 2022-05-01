Credit: Amazon
Wonder What Other Amazon Shoppers Are Buying? Start with These Trending Home and Kitchen Essentials

Including pillows, storage bags, and mosquito trappers
By Isabel Calkins Mata May 01, 2022 09:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.

Online shopping can be hard, especially if you're not sure exactly where to start looking. Sometimes, it's just easier to go with the flow and buy what everyone else is loving — because if thousands of shoppers are scooping up a particular product, it's got to be good, right? 

Movers and Shakers charts feature Amazon's top-selling items in real time, allowing you to see what other shoppers just like you are currently buying across all categories, like home goods, fashion, and even some handmade items, all at great prices. 

If you were to check out the Movers and Shakers chart in the home and kitchen section, you would find some of your favorite brands and products, not to mention sale prices starting at just $11. Whether you are looking to stock up on cleaning supplies or are just browsing the newest kitchen appliances, you are sure to discover new essentials that you didn't know you needed. 

Trending Amazon Home and Kitchen Finds

When it comes to organizing your closet and stashing away winter gear, shoppers can't believe how "spacious" these best-selling Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags are. You'll get three extra-sturdy storage bags with reinforced handles and clear windows in front so that you can easily see what's inside for under $20. If vacuum-pack bags are more your style, there is also a deal on those, and the kit includes a hand pump for easy use. 

Looking to upgrade some of your kitchen appliances? With over 20,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, Amazon's top slow cooker is also on the Movers and Shakers list. The Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker is perfect for large gatherings because it can serve up to nine people, and it's marked down to just $40 right now. 

Amazon's best-selling humidifier, garment steamer, and dryer vent cleaner kit are marked down right now too, you can stock up on these household essentials. 

If you want to check out all of Amazon's current top-selling products, head to the Movers and Shakers chart. It changes constantly, so you'll always be able to find a new customer-favorite item to love.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $36.97 with coupon (orig $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $10.99 (orig $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags, $19.99 (orig $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Himoon 2-Pack Cooling Bed Pillows, $22.94 (orig $32.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beautural Portable Handheld Garment Steamer, $25.47 (orig $39.97); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle, $25.76 (orig $32.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Essential 12-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, $18.69 (orig $21.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Cooking, $13.55 (orig $15.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fenun Indoor Mosquito Trapper, $29.79 (orig $39.79); amazon.com

