Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on These 10 Chart-Climbing Home and Kitchen Finds — and Prices Start at $6

Shop discounts on Black + Decker, Ninja, Rubbermaid, and more 
By Amy Schulman March 30, 2022 05:00 AM
If you've ever wondered what other Amazon shoppers are buying, there's one easy way to find out: Check the Movers and Shakers chart, which showcases the retailers' top-selling and other popular items in real time. You'll be able to sort through just about any category, including Amazon devices and fashion, with the top products being updated hourly. 

Right now, take a look at the Movers and Shakers chart in the home and kitchen department, which is chock full of top brands and huge discounts — up to 54 percent off. Shoppers will discover tons of trending items, including bedding necessities, cleaning products, kitchen appliances, storage containers, and more, with prices as low as $6. 

Trending Amazon Finds

Spring cleaning season is in full swing, and shoppers are grabbing as many products as possible to make the most of the season. This sought-after Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a best seller in its category, having earned more than 47,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who like it so much they're ordering duplicates. Shoppers appreciate how lightweight and portable it is, plus it comes with accessories to target hard-to-reach places. This dryer vent cleaning kit is another must-have product — and it's only $10. The kit removes built-up lint from the dryer, allowing the dryer to run much more efficiently. 

Several kitchen appliances are also highlighted on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, including this Ninja Air Fryer that's been discounted by $30. The air fryer has racked up over 28,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who note how versatile the device is, which gives you the ability to fry up your favorite foods without using a ton of oil. Plus, don't miss out on this trending $19 coffee maker which can brew up to five cups of coffee at a time. 

To check out the rest of Amazon's top-selling products, head to the Movers and Shakers chart to scroll through all of the latest best-selling items. It's constantly changing, so you'll always be able to find a rotating arrangement of Amazon's shopper-loved items in no time. 

Credit: Amazon

Bare Home Fitted Bottom Sheet

$14.99–$18.99 (orig. $17.99–$21.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Oghom Steamer

$25.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Brilliance Plastic Containers

$24.99; amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer

$99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

$49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Lifewit Large Lunch Bag

$19.99; amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Sealegend 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

$9.95 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Thermal Curtains

$5.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

$18.99–$23.99 ($24.99–$28.99); amazon.com
Credit: Amazon

Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Coffee Maker

$18.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

