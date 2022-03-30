Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on These 10 Chart-Climbing Home and Kitchen Finds — and Prices Start at $6
If you've ever wondered what other Amazon shoppers are buying, there's one easy way to find out: Check the Movers and Shakers chart, which showcases the retailers' top-selling and other popular items in real time. You'll be able to sort through just about any category, including Amazon devices and fashion, with the top products being updated hourly.
Right now, take a look at the Movers and Shakers chart in the home and kitchen department, which is chock full of top brands and huge discounts — up to 54 percent off. Shoppers will discover tons of trending items, including bedding necessities, cleaning products, kitchen appliances, storage containers, and more, with prices as low as $6.
Trending Amazon Finds
- Bare Home Fitted Bottom Sheet, $14.99–$18.99 (orig. $17.99–$21.99)
- Oghom Steamer, $25.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Brilliance Plastic Containers, $24.99
- Ninja Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (orig. $59.99)
- Lifewit Large Lunch Bag, $19.99
- Sealegend 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $9.95 (orig. $13.99)
- Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Thermal Curtains, $5.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $18.99–$23.99 ($24.99–$28.99)
- Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Coffee Maker, $18.99 (orig. $24.99)
Spring cleaning season is in full swing, and shoppers are grabbing as many products as possible to make the most of the season. This sought-after Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a best seller in its category, having earned more than 47,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who like it so much they're ordering duplicates. Shoppers appreciate how lightweight and portable it is, plus it comes with accessories to target hard-to-reach places. This dryer vent cleaning kit is another must-have product — and it's only $10. The kit removes built-up lint from the dryer, allowing the dryer to run much more efficiently.
Several kitchen appliances are also highlighted on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, including this Ninja Air Fryer that's been discounted by $30. The air fryer has racked up over 28,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who note how versatile the device is, which gives you the ability to fry up your favorite foods without using a ton of oil. Plus, don't miss out on this trending $19 coffee maker which can brew up to five cups of coffee at a time.
To check out the rest of Amazon's top-selling products, head to the Movers and Shakers chart to scroll through all of the latest best-selling items. It's constantly changing, so you'll always be able to find a rotating arrangement of Amazon's shopper-loved items in no time.
Related Items
Bare Home Fitted Bottom Sheet
Oghom Steamer
Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Brilliance Plastic Containers
Ninja Air Fryer
Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Lifewit Large Lunch Bag
Sealegend 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Thermal Curtains
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on These 10 Chart-Climbing Home and Kitchen Finds — and Prices Start at $6
- Amazon Has a Hidden Section of Coupons That Will Save You Even More Money
- Unique Details on This Best-Selling Flowy Dress Let Amazon Shoppers Wear It So Many Different Ways — Even Backwards
- This Amazon-Favorite Maxi Dress Is So 'Lightweight and Airy,' and It's Just $35