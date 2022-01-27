Amazon Shoppers Love This Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker, and It's Only $13 Ahead of Valentine's Day
Whether you're celebrating with your galentines or want to get festive with family, a Valentine's Day-themed breakfast is a sweet way to start off February 14.
Meet the Dash Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker, which makes adorable heart-shaped treats that Amazon shoppers say are the "perfect size." Over 155,600 users have given this brand's waffle makers a five-star rating, including the heart-shaped version, which is marked down to $12.99 right now.
When it comes to waffle-making, the most important thing is the texture––soft with that little bit of crispiness. This small-but-mighty maker has a 4-inch non-stick surface that evenly cooks batter and creates a shape that shoppers can't get enough of.
"It takes about four minutes to make one and it's only the size of my palm," one shopper wrote. "But it's so good! It's crispy on the outside and nice and soft on the inside."
"If you want to make a breakfast treat for a loved one, these little heart-shaped waffles make a statement," another reviewer noted.
Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine, $12.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Shoppers also say the appliance is easy to operate and only takes three minutes to heat up. An indicator light on the top of the device will let you know when it's preheated and ready to cook. And because of its non-stick surface, cleanup is as simple as wiping it down with a towel and soap.
The maker comes with a recipe book that includes several different waffle recipes, like banana bread waffles, but reviewers say the machine isn't limited to the breakfast treat. One said, "At first, I laughed [and] thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong, it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast."
Right now, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is $12.99 on Amazon, down from its original price of $14.99. Hurry and order now to get this waffle maker just in time for Valentine's Day on February 14.
