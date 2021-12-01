Amazon's Holiday Essentials Cyber Week Sale Includes Artificial Christmas Trees for $330 Off
Start streaming your favorite Christmas music! Now that Thanksgiving is over and out of the way, it's time to properly get excited about the festive season arriving in December. If you're looking forward to the holidays as much as we are, we bet you're getting ready to put up Christmas trees, Hanukkah decorations, twinkling lights, and your favorite decor to put you in a cheerful mood.
If you're lacking any decorations, thankfully Amazon launched a huge Cyber Week sale with holiday essentials that scream ″festive″ up to 58 percent off. Think artificial trees and wreaths, plaid blankets and bedding, string lights, hand towels, ornamental garlands, felt stockings, nutcrackers, and even advent calendars for you to create your own holiday surprises. Keep reading for the 17 best deals to buy right now.
Buy it! Amazon Up to 58% off Holiday Home Essentials Sale, $4.24–$357.63; amazon.com
Planning on saving yourself the trouble of picking out a real Christmas tree (and avoiding extra costs for years to come)? Pick up an artificial tree or wreath from Amazon for as much as 52 percent off right now. Thousands of shoppers love the National Tree Company's Douglas Fir that's nearly $330 less than usual, as well as the Slim Kingswood Fir that's only $94 currently; the pre-lit North Valley Spruce wreath that reviewers call a "great buy" that you can embellish or personalize is also just $45 right now.
Buy it! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Douglas Fir Christmas Tree, $357.63 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com
Buy it! National Tree Company Artificial Slim Kingswood Fir Christmas Tree, $94.35 (orig. $187.49); amazon.com
Centerpieces aside, Amazon put up additional decorations for your whole home on sale, including a red glass garland string, an adorable pom-pom felt stocking, a wooden advent calendar for you to surprise your loved ones with, and Eddie Bauer's shopper-loved red plaid blanket. If you're preparing a huge holiday dinner, you'll want to grab this set of festive tree-carrying red truck hand towels, red KitchenAid oven mitts, this mini felt Christmas tree and 15-inch nutcracker for your tabletop, and even a hardwood cleaner that will keep your floor sparkling.
All these picks will work together to make your entire home, not just your living room, feel homier and more festive than ever — but if you want a laugh, pick up this Kurt Adler beach vacation Santa statuette, too. Shop these holiday decoration essentials on sale at Amazon below.
Related Items
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial North Valley Spruce Wreath
Buy it! $45.30 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Kurt Adler 15-Inch Wooden Wine Grower Nutcracker
Buy It! $29.62 (orig. $41.50); amazon.com
Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Red Plush Fleece Throw
Buy It! $21.59 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Sylvania Mini Christmas Lights
Buy It! $14.24 (orig. $17.93); amazon.com
Comfort Spaces Red Plaid 6-Piece Flannel Sheets
Buy It! $33.50 (orig. $46.84); amazon.com
SKL Home by Saturday Knight Farm Truck Hand Towel Set
Buy It! $14.02 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Creative Co-Op Wool Felt Christmas Tree Figurine
Buy It! $18.39 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Kurt Adler Beach Santa
Buy It! $55.62 (orig. $79); amazon.com
Creative Co-Op Wood Cabin Scene Advent Calendar with Lights
Buy It! $49.34 (orig. $58.98); amazon.com
Creative Co-Op Cream Wool Felt Stocking with Pom Poms
Buy It! $16.94 (orig. $21.18); amazon.com
KitchenAid Beacon Mini Oven Mitt Set
Buy It! $12.82 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Spray
Buy It! $6.39 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com
Creative Co-Op Red and Silver Glass Ornamental Garland
Buy It! $28.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
Shop More Cyber Week Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- Shoppers Call This the 'Best Microfiber Sheet Set Out There' — and Prices Are Up to 77% Off at Amazon
- Amazon's Holiday Essentials Cyber Week Sale Includes Artificial Christmas Trees for $330 Off
- Over 15,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This $25 Portable Space Heater That 'Generates Hot Air in 5 Seconds'
- The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker That Doubles as an Air Fryer Is on Sale for $100 During Cyber Week