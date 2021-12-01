Shop

Amazon's Holiday Essentials Cyber Week Sale Includes Artificial Christmas Trees for $330 Off

Here are the 15 best deals to buy
By Nina Huang November 30, 2021 10:00 PM
Start streaming your favorite Christmas music! Now that Thanksgiving is over and out of the way, it's time to properly get excited about the festive season arriving in December. If you're looking forward to the holidays as much as we are, we bet you're getting ready to put up Christmas trees, Hanukkah decorations, twinkling lights, and your favorite decor to put you in a cheerful mood. 

If you're lacking any decorations, thankfully Amazon launched a huge Cyber Week sale with holiday essentials that scream ″festive″ up to 58 percent off. Think artificial trees and wreaths, plaid blankets and bedding, string lights, hand towels, ornamental garlands, felt stockings, nutcrackers, and even advent calendars for you to create your own holiday surprises. Keep reading for the 17 best deals to buy right now. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy it! Amazon Up to 58% off Holiday Home Essentials Sale, $4.24–$357.63; amazon.com

Planning on saving yourself the trouble of picking out a real Christmas tree (and avoiding extra costs for years to come)? Pick up an artificial tree or wreath from Amazon for as much as 52 percent off right now. Thousands of shoppers love the National Tree Company's Douglas Fir that's nearly $330 less than usual, as well as the Slim Kingswood Fir that's only $94 currently; the pre-lit North Valley Spruce wreath that reviewers call a "great buy" that you can embellish or personalize is also just $45 right now. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy it! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Douglas Fir Christmas Tree, $357.63 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy it! National Tree Company Artificial Slim Kingswood Fir Christmas Tree, $94.35  (orig. $187.49); amazon.com

Centerpieces aside, Amazon put up additional decorations for your whole home on sale, including a red glass garland string, an adorable pom-pom felt stocking, a wooden advent calendar for you to surprise your loved ones with, and Eddie Bauer's shopper-loved red plaid blanket. If you're preparing a huge holiday dinner, you'll want to grab this set of festive tree-carrying red truck hand towels, red KitchenAid oven mitts, this mini felt Christmas tree and 15-inch nutcracker for your tabletop, and even a hardwood cleaner that will keep your floor sparkling.

All these picks will work together to make your entire home, not just your living room, feel homier and more festive than ever — but if you want a laugh, pick up this Kurt Adler beach vacation Santa statuette, too. Shop these holiday decoration essentials on sale at Amazon below.  

Credit: Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial North Valley Spruce Wreath

Buy it! $45.30 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Kurt Adler 15-Inch Wooden Wine Grower Nutcracker

Buy It! $29.62 (orig. $41.50); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Red Plush Fleece Throw

Buy It! $21.59 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sylvania Mini Christmas Lights

Buy It! $14.24 (orig. $17.93); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Comfort Spaces Red Plaid 6-Piece Flannel Sheets

Buy It! $33.50 (orig. $46.84); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

SKL Home by Saturday Knight Farm Truck Hand Towel Set

Buy It! $14.02 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Creative Co-Op Wool Felt Christmas Tree Figurine

Buy It! $18.39 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Kurt Adler Beach Santa

Buy It! $55.62 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Creative Co-Op Wood Cabin Scene Advent Calendar with Lights

Buy It! $49.34 (orig. $58.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Creative Co-Op Cream Wool Felt Stocking with Pom Poms

Buy It! $16.94 (orig. $21.18); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

KitchenAid Beacon Mini Oven Mitt Set

Buy It! $12.82 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Spray

Buy It! $6.39 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Creative Co-Op Red and Silver Glass Ornamental Garland

Buy It! $28.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

