Amazon's Outlet Is Teeming with Cyber Monday Furniture Discounts — and Deals Are So Good, We Did a Double Take

Shopping for furniture can be tricky — especially when you're on the hunt for big pieces that could easily run you hundreds of dollars. Rather than spend hours researching only to pay more than you'd like, head on over to Amazon's secret furniture outlet, which is currently teeming with discounts for Cyber Monday.

For the uninitiated, Amazon's outlet is packed with markdowns in just about every category. It's where you can find some of the deepest deals on fashion, toys and games, kitchen appliances, and pet supplies across the entire site. In the furniture section, you'll discover everything from storage organizers to coffee tables and mirrors — and they carry discounts up to 63 percent off. Prices are as little as $14, and Prime members are always guaranteed free shipping.

Keep scrolling to check out the 14 best Amazon Outlet furniture deals to shop during Cyber Monday.

If you're looking to add new pieces to the bedroom, there is plenty to choose from. Start with this metal platform bed frame that's 30 percent off: The sturdy bed frame is easy to assemble and is available in sizes twin through king.

Shoppers can also snap up a $56 mattress topper to revitalize an old, uncomfortable mattress, plus this tall shelf that could function as a bedside table to store books, lamps, and other knickknacks.

Those who are on the hunt for storage organizers can grab this now-$14 toy chest for the kids' room. Designed with a flip top, the chest has two handles, making it easy to carry from place to place. It can hold stuffed animals and blocks, or it can be converted to store linens.

And don't miss out on this storage cart while it's 40 percent off. It's outfitted with five drawers, along with one dual-segmented cabinet. Thousands of shoppers have fallen in love with the cart, with one reviewer writing, "My kiddos can find all their homework supplies in one place."

Keep reading to check out even more on sale from Amazon's Furniture Outlet during Cyber Monday, including coffee tables, dining room chairs, bar carts, and shelves. After you've determined what you want to buy, head straight to checkout — these discounts aren't guaranteed to last past today.

Buy It! Homeily Foldable Large Kids Toy Chest, $13.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Winsome Leo Shelf, $34.21 (org. $92.30); amazon.com

Buy It! Walker Edison Douglas Urban Dining Chairs, $130.99 (orig. $245); amazon.com

Buy It! Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Organizer, $149.06 (orig. $250); amazon.com

Buy It! X-Cosrack Bar Cart with Wine Rack, $84.99 (orig. $125.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Everly Hart Collection Round Stone Mirror, $49.70 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nathan James Payton Foldable Storage Ottoman, $34 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sauder Beginnings Bookcase, $93.07 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table, $499.99 (orig. $817.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ushower Black Bathroom Mirror, $144.49 (orig. $212.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Osp Home Furnishings Bryce Dining Chair, $121.42 (orig. $151.78); amazon.com

Buy It! Tshm 14-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, $111.91 (orig. $159.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Linsy Living Mattress Topper, $55.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Walker Edison 3-Piece Modern Round Nesting Coffee Table, $131.24 (orig. $249); amazon.com

