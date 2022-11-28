Lifestyle Home Amazon's Outlet Is Teeming with Cyber Monday Furniture Discounts — and Deals Are So Good, We Did a Double Take Shop organizers, chairs, bed frames, and bookcases By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. Shopping for furniture can be tricky — especially when you're on the hunt for big pieces that could easily run you hundreds of dollars. Rather than spend more than you'd like, head on over to Amazon's secret furniture outlet, which is currently teeming with discounts for Cyber Monday. For the uninitiated, Amazon's outlet is packed with markdowns in just about every category. It's where you can find some of the deepest deals on fashion, toys and games, kitchen appliances, and pet supplies across the entire site. In the furniture section, you'll discover everything from storage organizers to coffee tables and mirrors — and they carry discounts up to 63 percent off. Prices are as little as $14, and Prime members are always guaranteed free shipping. Amazon Homeily Foldable Large Kids Toy Chest, $13.99 (orig. $29.99) Winsome Leo Shelf, $34.21 (org. $92.30) Walker Edison Douglas Urban Dining Chairs, $130.99 (orig. $245) Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Organizer, $149.06 (orig. $250) X-Cosrack Bar Cart with Wine Rack, $84.99 (orig. $125.99) Everly Hart Collection Round Stone Mirror, $49.70 (orig. $109.99) Nathan James Payton Foldable Storage Ottoman, $34 (orig. $39.99) Sauder Beginnings Bookcase, $93.07 (orig. $144.99) Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table, $499.99 (orig. $817.99) Ushower Black Bathroom Mirror, $144.49 (orig. $212.49) Osp Home Furnishings Bryce Dining Chair, $121.42 (orig. $151.78) Tshm 14-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, $111.91 (orig. $159.88) Linsy Living Mattress Topper, $55.99 (orig. $79.99) Walker Edison 3-Piece Modern Round Nesting Coffee Table, $131.24 (orig. $249) If you're looking to add new pieces to the bedroom, there is plenty to choose from. Start with this metal platform bed frame that's 30 percent off: The sturdy bed frame is easy to assemble and is available in sizes twin through king. Shoppers can also snap up a $56 mattress topper to revitalize an old, uncomfortable mattress, plus this tall shelf that could function as a bedside table to store books, lamps, and other knickknacks. Those who are on the hunt for storage organizers can grab this now-$14 toy chest for the kids' room. Designed with a flip top, the chest has two handles, making it easy to carry from place to place. It can hold stuffed animals and blocks, or it can be converted to store linens. And don't miss out on this storage cart while it's 40 percent off. It's outfitted with five drawers, along with one dual-segmented cabinet. Thousands of shoppers have fallen in love with the cart, with one reviewer writing, "My kiddos can find all their homework supplies in one place." Do you love a good deal? 