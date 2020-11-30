The Best-Looking Air Purifiers We’ve Ever Seen Are Up to $200 Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

As many of us continue to spend most of our time at home amid the pandemic, we could all use some fresh air circulating through our space. Adding an air purifier to your home can help remove pollutants, allergens, and toxins from the air you’re breathing in each day. But the device can also be an eyesore that clashes with your interior decor. Luckily, we found a line of purifiers on Amazon that do the exact opposite. Thanks to a sleek silver and white design, Molekule air purifiers will actually look nice in your home, and they’re up to $200 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The Molekule Air Mini Small Room Air Purifier is the smallest one included in the sale, and it’s meant for rooms up to 250 square feet. Like every Molekule model, the mini air purifier uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, chemicals, allergens, bacteria, and mold. You can choose from five different fan speeds and even connect the device to your Wi-Fi and control it remotely using the brand’s smartphone app.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Molekule Air Mini Small Room Air Purifier, $319 (orig. $399); amazon.com

A slightly more high-tech version of the mini purifier, the Molekule Air Mini+ Small Room Air Purifier includes an auto-protect mode, which automatically adjusts the device’s fan speed based on a sensor that rates air particle levels from “good” to “very bad.” “With COVID going around, I was testing out various purifiers, and this one is my favorite,” one reviewer wrote. “It's sleek and modern-looking, virtually silent, and auto detects the air quality, ensuring that it's operating in the most effective mode. Another feature I love about the Molekule Mini+ is that it destroys, not just traps particles.”

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Molekule Air Mini+ Small Room Air Purifier, $399 (orig. $499); amazon.com

If you want to purify a larger space, opt for the Molekule Air Large Room Air Purifier, which is designed for rooms up to 600 square feet. It’s encased in an aluminum shell that’s intended to fit seamlessly into your home’s aesthetic, and it comes with an attached leather handle, so you can easily move it throughout the house. As with the other models, you can control the large purifier’s fan speed right from your phone and check on the status of its filters.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Molekule Air Large Room Air Purifier, $649 (orig. $799); amazon.com

And finally, the Molekule Air Pro, which is designed for offices and high-traffic areas, is a whopping $200 off today. It has three times the power of the smaller purifying devices, and it detects a range of particles in three different sizes, including pollen, dust, and smoke. The powerful purifier has both a standard and quiet auto-protect mode, so you can regulate the noise level depending on the time of day.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Molekule Air Pro, $999 (orig. $1,199); amazon.com

Whether you’re looking for an air purifier for a small bedroom or a large office space, be sure to check out the Molekule Cyber Monday deals on Amazon before the sale ends. You don’t want to miss this chance to score a sleek air purifier for less.

Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: