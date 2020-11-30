Amazon Has 6 Dyson Deals Left in Stock for Cyber Monday — Including $100 Off Popular Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Many Dyson gadgets sold out on Black Friday, but shoppers can still score these savings

Shoppers may have already snatched many of Amazon’s impressive Black Friday Dyson deals, but there are still a few left to score this Cyber Monday.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are up to $100 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The retailer’s massive Cyber Monday sale features thousands of deals, including markdowns on popular Dyson stick and upright vacuums, as well as one of its air purifiers.

Best Dyson Cyber Monday Deals

Several of the brand’s raved-about stick vacuums are going for special prices. Each one converts into a handheld cleaner and comes with a series of attachments, making it perfect for cleaning all sorts of surfaces in your home, like floors, carpets, furniture, stairs, and mattresses. Shoppers can snag one for as little as $296 while these deals last.

Those looking to invest in an upright vacuum can get Dyson’s versatile Ball Animal 2 cleaner on sale, plus, the brand’s Pure Cool two-in-one air purifier and fan is also going for less. Considering how many Dyson gadgets are now out of stock, we’re sure these will both follow suit and sell out soon.

All of the vacuums included in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale have racked up thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers, so whether you’re choosing one for your home or selecting one as a gift, you really can’t go wrong. And while Amazon has not revealed how long these savings will last, they will likely expire tonight alongside its many other Cyber Monday deals. Get your shopping started with the offers below, or check out Dyson’s Amazon store to browse its full selection.

Buy It! Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $548.49 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $428 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum, $296 (orig. $325); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $425); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier and Fan, $549 (orig. $579.99); amazon.com

