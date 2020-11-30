Amazon Has 6 Dyson Deals Left in Stock for Cyber Monday — Including $100 Off Popular Stick Vacuum Cleaners
Many Dyson gadgets sold out on Black Friday, but shoppers can still score these savings
Shoppers may have already snatched many of Amazon’s impressive Black Friday Dyson deals, but there are still a few left to score this Cyber Monday.
Dyson vacuum cleaners are up to $100 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The retailer’s massive Cyber Monday sale features thousands of deals, including markdowns on popular Dyson stick and upright vacuums, as well as one of its air purifiers.
Best Dyson Cyber Monday Deals
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $548.49 (orig. $599.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $428 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum, $296 (orig. $325)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $425)
- Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier and Fan, $549 (orig. $579.99)
Several of the brand’s raved-about stick vacuums are going for special prices. Each one converts into a handheld cleaner and comes with a series of attachments, making it perfect for cleaning all sorts of surfaces in your home, like floors, carpets, furniture, stairs, and mattresses. Shoppers can snag one for as little as $296 while these deals last.
Those looking to invest in an upright vacuum can get Dyson’s versatile Ball Animal 2 cleaner on sale, plus, the brand’s Pure Cool two-in-one air purifier and fan is also going for less. Considering how many Dyson gadgets are now out of stock, we’re sure these will both follow suit and sell out soon.
All of the vacuums included in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale have racked up thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers, so whether you’re choosing one for your home or selecting one as a gift, you really can’t go wrong. And while Amazon has not revealed how long these savings will last, they will likely expire tonight alongside its many other Cyber Monday deals. Get your shopping started with the offers below, or check out Dyson’s Amazon store to browse its full selection.
