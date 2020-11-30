10 Genius Gadgets on Sale for $10 or Less at Amazon
Everything on the list will make your life so much easier
Cyber Monday is wrapping up, but there are still some incredible deals you can shop before the huge day of sales is over. Among them: $10-and-under gadgets and gizmos that can make your life so much easier — especially at home.
These are items you might have never thought of, but they can completely revolutionize your daily routines and tasks. For example, this under-$8 pressure gauge takes all the guesswork out of deciphering how full your tires are. For winter months when pressure fluctuates with the changing weather, this tool can provide you with some much-needed knowledge. It works on many shapes and sizes, from bicycle tires to those on a truck.
Cyber Monday Deals for $10 or Less:
- Echo Flex Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker, $9.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Whiskware Stackable Snack Pack, $10.19 (orig. $11.99)
- Gogooda 7-Piece Mesh Laundry Bags for Delicates, $8.74 with coupon (orig. $9.49)
- Quntis Powerful SuperLock Suction Hooks, $9.88 (orig. $13.99)
- Simple Houseware 10 Shelves Hanging Shoes Organizer, $9.47 (orig. $14.99);
- 24 Pack Colorful Drink Markers, $6.59 (orig. $10.99)
- Whitmor Zippered Gift Wrap Organizer, $5.99 (orig. $19.99)
- AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, $7.69 (orig. $10.98)
- Heeta Scalp Care Brush, $6.06 (orig. $7.58)
- Ruidla Fabric Shaver, $7.98 with Prime membership (orig. $9.98)
If you’re somebody who packs lunches or likes to take snacks with you on the go, the
Whiskware Stackable snack pack is for you. It’s a set of three food containers (of different sizes) that can attach to each other for easy transportation. The handy pack even comes with a handle for carrying.
Wanting to stay organized throughout the holidays? A clear gift wrap holder is the thing you need. It can house up to 25 regular-size rolls of wrapping paper. The cylindrical shape and clear material make it easy to see what you have left, too. Your closet will thank you for this find.
For those of you who are frustrated with the laundry machine ruining the look and texture of your delicates, this seven-piece set of protective mesh bags will provide you and your clothes with some much-needed relief. The bags minimize color bleeding as well as any potential for snagging and tearing.
With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, you can decrease the chance of any drink mix-ups at safe gatherings with these colorful drink markers that can easily be distinguished from across the room. It’s a simple concept (every guest gets their own color to stick with throughout the night), but a clever and useful one at that.
That’s just the tip of the Cyber Monday iceberg. You can shop more clever deals — all on sale for $10 or under — below.
