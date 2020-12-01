25 Under-$25 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals That Will Work Wonders Around Your Home

You don’t have to shell out big bucks to upgrade your home this Cyber Monday.
Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale includes deals on tons of shopper-loved kitchen tools, cleaning products, smart home gadgets, holiday decor, and other home goods. In fact, there are over 30,000 markdowns right now, so we sorted through the many offers and rounded up some of Amazon’s most popular products that are going for $25 or less.
Now that we’re all spending more time at home, you’re likely going through your stash of cleaning supplies faster than ever. If you need to stock up, you can grab some of Amazon’s top-rated cleaning products and tools for as little as $8. You can even snag cordless handheld vacuum cleaners for just $24.
If you’re ready to save some time, money, and effort in the kitchen, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s marked-down meal prep tools, like personal blenders and egg cookers. The retailer’s best-selling bottle opener is also on sale; it’s a great holiday gift for anyone who enjoys a good bottle of vino.
While some of these deals come with savings exclusively for Prime members, anyone can get in on the special discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. And they’ll score free shipping on eligible orders, too. There are only a few hours left to score these Cyber Monday savings at Amazon, which are set to expire tonight, so dive right in with our curated list below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.