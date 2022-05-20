There Are 400+ Home Decor Deals Hidden in This Secret Amazon Section — Starting at $9
While your home may already have the fundamental furniture, every season brings new opportunities for a decorative refresh — and summer is looking lighter and brighter than ever.
Not entirely sure what to buy to get that summery feel indoors? Amazon just revealed its customers' most-loved home decor items for summer, including cute accents in bold colors, storage essentials, and cooling products like a mini fridge. These items all have at least four-star ratings and glowing reviews from customers.
And if that wasn't impressive enough, they're on sale up to 62 percent off, meaning prices start at just $9.
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Summer Decor Deals
- Funarty Artificial Eucalyptus Decor, $9.34 (orig. $11.99)
- Mrs. Meyer's Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle, $8.98 (orig. $9.99)
- Bedsure All-Season Down Alternative Duvet Insert, $27.45 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
- LivingPai Floating Shelves Set, $24.22 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Ycoll Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers, $15.29 (orig. $17.99)
- Chakir Turkish Pool Beach Towel Set, $39.94 (orig. $46.99)
- Bedsure Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, $21.24 (orig. $24.99)
- Crownful 6-Can Mini Fridge, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Filwh Bamboo Coat Rack Tree, $26.54 with coupon (orig. $33.95)
- Zinus Florence Metal Platform Bed Frame, $145.60 (orig. $171.31)
- Fopamtru Artificial Bird of Paradise Plant, $50.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Boss Office Products Tiffany Office Chair, $71.70 (orig. $190)
- HomeRecommend Console Table, $50.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Andy Star Gold Wall Mirror, $189.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet Mirror, $109.99 (orig. $149.99)
Summer has a way of calling us outside, and you can channel that energy indoors with tropical-looking faux plants. This artificial bird of paradise from Fopamtri can make your space feel like a vacation retreat; it comes in three sizes, ranging from 4 to 6 feet, and is ideal for lackluster corners.
And since the patio is just a continuation of the home in good weather, you'll need outdoor furniture and colorful pieces that can withstand the elements. Take, for example, these outdoor linen pillow covers that have a canvas-like exterior and are available in bright colors like orange, yellow, and aqua. They go right over your existing throw pillows, so you can mix and match for every season.
And those lucky enough to have a pool may need to stock up on some durable, fluffy towels. These striped cotton towels have the classic cabana-style appearance, just like the ones at the hotel, and are large enough to drape over lounge chairs. They come as a pack of four and are available in four striped colors, as well as a variety pack, for just $40.
Amazon also has deals on seasonless (and timeless) items, like this minimalistic console table that's just $51 right now. It has a bleached oak tabletop finish and a black metal frame, giving it an industrial look.
Another popular staple? This duvet insert from Bedsure that has more than 33,200 five-star ratings. It's designed with a down-alternative fill that's hypoallergenic and keeps you cool as the heat ramps up. The Bedsure duvet insert even has double discounts — a sale and a coupon, that is — which brings its price down to just $28.
For more customer-loved decor at a great discount, browse through our picks below before heading to Amazon's hub.
