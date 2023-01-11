Amazon Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Homes This Year with These 9 Top-Rated Finds — Up to 65% Off

Now that the holiday party season is over, it's the perfect time to consider a refresh of your living space.

So, if you're looking to spruce up your home but don't know exactly where to shop, Amazon has you covered with its under-the-radar customer's most-loved home upgrades section. Here, you'll find kitchen appliances, bed and bath accessories, home decor, and more. The curated section is basically a what's-what of the site's countless home items that include products with an average rating of at least four stars, and plenty of overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Below, we rounded up nine of the best customer-loved home upgrades on sale at Amazon right now, up to 65 percent off.

Best Customer Most-Loved Upgrade Deals at Amazon

A well-placed area rug is one of the most effortless ways to instantly transform the look and feel of your living room. Add a splash of color with this Nourison Grafix Persian Area Rug. Machine-made from polypropylene fibers, the area rug has a low pile height, making it suitable for highly trafficked areas. Plus, it's nearly $90 off.

"The vibrant colors and artful design of this rug have really made this space beautiful," wrote one Amazon shopper. Another reviewer who placed the rug in their kitchen agreed and called it "a beautiful addition." They added, "[It's] exactly what I had hoped for."

Whether you're new to cooking or a home chef who's ready to take your skills to the next level, the Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven is a multi-cooker to add to your cookware collection. The cast-iron pot is can be used for simmering, browning, baking, frying, sautêing, and more. The handy kitchen tool comes in various colors, too all of which are currently on sale.

The popular cookware is an Amazon best-seller, and for good reason. Shoppers have raved about how durable it is and according to some, the pot is "every bit as good as the Le Creuset." One shopper wrote, "This has become a workhorse for me in the kitchen. I make soups, stews, and sauces in it, and it's great for braising… I love this dutch oven."

If you're looking to add a bit of organization to a room, the Astarth Ladder Bookcase is a piece you'll want to check out. The ladder-style bookcase features five shelves, so it adds plenty of vertical storage to a living room, bedroom, or home office. Each shelf is made with a powder-coated black metal frame for a sleek and modern look.

Reviewers have praised the bookshelf for being "easy to assemble" and "sturdy." One five-star reviewer shared, "It looks great in my living room and it doesn't take up a lot of space."

Investing in new bed linens is a relatively inexpensive method to easily transform a bedroom. The Annadaif Microfiber Queen Duvet Cover 3-Piece Set is made from 100 percent microfiber and comes with a duvet cover, a pillow sham, and a pillowcase. Plus, it has corner ties at the bottom, meaning you won't have to worry about your duvet insert falling out.

More than 7,000 customers have given the blanket a perfect rating calling it "so soft" and "ultra-comfy." Some shoppers have gone so far as to say the duvet cover set is the most comfortable bedding they've ever slept on. "I literally feel like I'm sleeping in a soft cloud every time I lay down!" wrote a five-star reviewer.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the can't-miss deals from Amazon's customer's most-loved home upgrades.

