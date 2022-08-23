Calling College-Bound Students! Amazon Has Released Its Most-Loved Dorm Decor — and They're Too Good to Miss

Dorms *can* look good, thank you very much

By Melissa Epifano
Published on August 23, 2022 06:30 AM

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Photo: Amazon

Let the dorm decorating sprees commence! Back-to-school season is here and aside from getting backpacks and new wardrobes in order, it's time to think about creating the most standout dorm in your hall that fits your personality and design tastes.

Thankfully, Amazon has an entire section dedicated to customer most-loved dorm room items. These aren't just any school-ready pieces but picks that you or your college-bound student are guaranteed to adore all year long. They're all relatively budget-friendly, too, so you can really stretch your dollar and still feel like your new place is put together.

Featuring chic sheet sets that fit dorm bed dimensions, stylish holders for plant collections, and sleek but helpful organizers, read on for buys that'll make your college residence feel much more like home.

Shop Dorm Decor at Amazon

First things first — good bedding is essential in any dorm. Getting a good night's sleep is a huge part of doing well in classes and being your best self. Your sheets have a lot to do with that, but they don't need to be basic. This set from California Design is 400 thread count and while there are plenty of neutral colors available, there are also plenty of fun patterns like stripes, floral, plaid, and leopard print.

For a cozy duvet, Bedsure's option is ideal. It's relatively affordable in comparison to other comforter covers and will add a nice pop of texture. To top it all off, you can't go wrong with a few colorful throw pillow covers and a chic (but soft) throw blanket draped over the corner.

One way to really bring some joy into your dorm's cold walls is through plants. Still, caring for plants isn't something a lot of college students have time for. That's where faux plants come in. For the best of both worlds, you can rely on this three-piece eucalyptus set that looks perfect perched on a window sill or desk. As one reviewer wrote: "They are so realistic and well made!"

Aside from getting the design just right, having an organized space is key for staying cool, calm, and collected, even in the midst of finals. The Blu Monaco desk organization set has you covered. Its five pieces keep pens, pencils, and paperwork from invading your space and contribute to an overall neat and tidy appearance in your room.

Having friends drop by to socialize is another dorm life must. While you could watch a few movies or listen to your favorite playlists, a record player is worth considering. Not only is it much more unique than tuning to your laptop or a speaker, but it serves double duty as a piece of decor, especially this vintage-inspired version that comes in 26 colors. Record collecting also becomes something you can easily carry on past your years in a dorm.

Ready to elevate your dorm? Add all of these customer-loved decor picks to your cart below.

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Victrola Bluetooth Portable Vintage Record Player, $49.98; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Juspurbet Velvet Throw Pillow Covers, Pack of 2, $15.99; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Newcosplay Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter, $9.99; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Socosy Marble Ceramic Jewelry Dish Holder, $13.59; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Winlyn Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants, Set of 3, $26.99; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Blu Monaco Rose Gold Desk Organizer, 5-Piece Set, $29.97; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! California Design Den Cotton Sheet Set, $39.99 (orig. $47.48); amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Cotton Duvet Cover, $72.99; amazon.com

Most-Loved Dorm Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Mkono Hanging Photo Display Garland, $14.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

