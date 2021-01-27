It’s Official: These Are the 150 Most Loved Home Items on Amazon So Far This Year

We're not sure about you, but we love seeing Amazon customers' newest obsessions. The site shares insights on what shoppers are adding to their carts by updating its most-loved lists, which feature tons of popular fashion, home items, beauty products, and more. Recently, Amazon updated its most-loved home and kitchen products purchased over Instagram, which now features 150 items.
It's no surprise that tons of this year's most-loved items will make your home feel cozy, comfy, and clean. Air purifiers have been in popular demand over the last year, and a few stylish options like the Blueair's Blue Pure Air Purifier (which is on sale, BTW) and Molekule's Large Air Purifier made the cut. Over 4,400 shoppers have left the Blueair purifier a five-star rating thanks to how quiet and effective it is, especially in small spaces.
Buy It! Blueair's Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Quite a few decorative items like candles, faux plants, and wicker baskets are also featured. Customers have nothing but good things to say about this best-selling artificial bird of paradise plant, which stands at five feet tall. One shopper raved that it looks "just as good as a real one" and provides an "elegant touch to any room." It usually retails for $100, but you can shop it for 30 percent off right now.
Buy It! Silk Tree Warehouse Artificial Bird of Paradise Palm Tree, $69.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
For a smaller accent piece, many shoppers have turned to this "calming" candle from Paddywax that comes in a ceramic container. The Wild Fig and Cedar option has an "earthy and sweet scent" that "smells like no other" and looks "lovely."
Buy It! Paddywax Candles, Hygge Collection, Wild Fig and Cedar, $32; amazon.com
And if you're looking to refresh your bedding, you'll find tons of essentials, including sheet sets, throw blankets, and shams. Customers are loving this linen set from Dapu with over 1,200 five-star ratings. Reviews state that the sheets have "exceeded all expectations" and that"they are incredibly soft, smooth to the touch and comfortably cool to sleep on."
Buy It! Dapu Linen 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen, $129.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Stone & Beam Farmhouse Woven Throw, $49.45 (orig. $52.82); amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but we're definitely inspired to upgrade our spaces with these picks. Below, shop more of our favorites from the list, and then check out all 150 of the most-loved home items on Amazon.
Buy It! Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop, $419.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com
Buy It! Rivet Modern Woven Seagrass Basket Set, 3 Pack, $60.86; amazon.com
Buy It! Arraden Matte Ceramic Coffee Mug, $10.65; amazon.com
Buy It! Berglander Gold Plated Stainless Steel Flatware Set, 20 Pieces, $31.89; amazon.com
Buy It! Creative Co-op Cotton Woven Tassels Pillow, $32.99 (orig. $35.33); amazon.com