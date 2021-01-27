It’s Official: These Are the 150 Most Loved Home Items on Amazon So Far This Year

Quite a few decorative items like candles, faux plants, and wicker baskets are also featured. Customers have nothing but good things to say about this best-selling artificial bird of paradise plant, which stands at five feet tall. One shopper raved that it looks "just as good as a real one" and provides an "elegant touch to any room." It usually retails for $100, but you can shop it for 30 percent off right now.