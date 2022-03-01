7 Spring-Ready Home Upgrades Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now — All Under $50
Spring is around the corner, which means you might be thinking of new ways to refresh your decor for sunnier days ahead. Not sure where to shop? Amazon has you covered with its under-the-radar section of customer-loved home products.
- Miulee Pack of 2 Velvet Square Throw Pillow Cases, $13.49
- Bameos Set of 2 Bamboo Nesting Triangle End Tables, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $41.99)
- Chesapeake Bay Medium Scented Candle, $12.89
- Hammam 4-Pack Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, $46.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Annadaif Queen Size Duvet Cover Set, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99)
- Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Stonebriar Sunburst Wall Mirror, $43.59 (orig. $64.99)
The collection includes highly rated bedding, bath towels, and pillow covers in spring hues, all of which can be easily swapped out when the weather starts to cool down and don't take up much storage space after the season is over. Take these pillowcases, for example: They're Amazon's number-one seller in its category and cost less than $15. Plus, the two-piece set is available in 37 colors, so there's an option to brighten up practically any furniture style. Shoppers are so impressed with the affordable coverings that they're "ordering some in different sizes and colors for a bit of spring redecorating."
Another decor item in Amazon's customer-loved home section that spruces up a room without much effort is this best-selling candle with more than 33,000 five-star ratings. The soy wax candle comes in seven different jar sizes and burns for up to 70 hours. Choose between a handful of refreshing scents including joy and laughter, awaken and invigorate, and balance and harmony.
Those looking for some affordable new furniture pieces should check out this modern coffee table. It comes in a pack of two and the tables can be nestled underneath each other whenever you're not using them, so they're great for small spaces. Made from lightweight bamboo, the tables can be easily moved around to serve a variety of functions such as a nightstand, plant stand, coffee table, or footrest. This wall mirror can also easily brighten up your space for spring. The brass sun frame makes a stylish focal point in a living room, bedroom, or entryway, and it's on sale for under $40 right now.
Refresh your space for spring with these seven items, or head to Amazon's entire selection of customer-loved home items here.
