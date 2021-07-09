Amazon's Customer-Loved Furniture Section Is Packed with Discounts — Including a Mattress for $300 Less
Shopping for furniture is an expensive activity — especially when you're starting from scratch. By the time you've loaded up on a mattress and a sectional couch, things have already started to add up. Rather than dig through a slew of sites looking for deals, you should head straight to Amazon's customers' most-loved lists, which cover everything from fashion to cookware to, yes, furniture, and scroll through the items with at least four stars that other shoppers are adding to their cart in real time.
The best part? These collections are always loaded with huge markdowns, and Amazon's customer-loved furniture section is no exception. Right now, the under-the-radar department is teeming with deals on bed frames, couches, coffee tables, TV stands, desks, and more for up to 48 percent off. To get you started, we've rounded up some of the best markdowns.
Here are the 13 best Amazon Customer-Loved Furniture deals to shop right now:
- Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $206.06 (orig. $400)
- Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $324.54 (orig. $600)
- Winsome Alex 2-Piece Set TV Table, $36.98 (orig. $89)
- Zinus Yelena Metal Platform Bed Frame, $96.66 (orig. $150)
- Vasagle Alinru Kitchen Baker's Rack, $90.34 (orig. $100.93)
- Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Computer Desk With Shelves, $50.69 (orig. $63.36)
- Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $54.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Hillsdale O'Malley Vanity Stool, $62.62 (orig. $109)
- Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, $91.82 (orig. $106)
- Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand, $97.32 (orig. $209)
- Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $395.01 (orig. $589.99)
- Armen Living Summer Chair, $117.90 (orig. $237)
- Zinus 9-Inch Smart Metal Box Spring, $119 (orig. $130.65)
If it's the bedroom you're looking to update, you can snag a platform bed frame for under $100 and an upholstered one for nearly $200 less than usual. For a mattress, don't overlook the Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress; it's earned over 32,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, who say they "sleep like the dead" on it, and it's currently 46 percent off.
There's also plenty to choose from for the living room. Look to the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon (slashed by nearly $200), which doubles as a couch and a guest bed. Or add this functional two-tiered coffee table into the mix — it's only $54.99 — to house everything from books and trays to remote controls and water glasses. Then check out this eye-catching $118 accent chair, which looks far more expensive than it is, as well as this cute white marble desk that is so slim, it can fit just about anywhere.
Keep reading to check out the rest of the best discounts from Amazon's Customer-Loved Furniture section in July, including more bed frames, kitchen racks, vanity chairs, and box springs. But shop soon, because many of these deals are already starting to sell out.
Related Items
Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $206.06 (orig. $400); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $324.54 (orig. $600); amazon.com
Buy It! Winsome Alex 2-Piece Set TV Table, $36.98 (orig. $89); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Yelena Metal Platform Bed Frame, $96.66 (orig. $150); amazon.com
Buy It! Vasagle Alinru Kitchen Baker's Rack, $90.34 (orig. $100.93); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Computer Desk With Shelves, $50.69 (orig. $63.36); amazon.com
Buy It! Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $54.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hillsdale O'Malley Vanity Stool, $62.62 (orig. $109); amazon.com
Buy It! Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, $91.82 (orig. $106); amazon.com
Buy It! Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand, $97.32 (orig. $209); amazon.com
Buy It! Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $395.01 (orig. $589.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Armen Living Summer Chair, $117.90 (orig. $237); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus 9-Inch Smart Metal Box Spring, $119 (orig. $130.65); amazon.com
- Amazon's Customer-Loved Furniture Section Is Packed with Discounts — Including a Mattress for $300 Less
- Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Taylor Swift Love This Brand — and It's Up to 70% Off This Weekend
- Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 63%) on These Popular Products
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Dress the 'Best Cover Up Ever' — and It's on Sale