Amazon Shared Its Most-Loved Vacuums — and Prices Start at Just $33

Spring is right around the corner, which means you’re most likely getting ready to deep clean your home. Even if you opt for a cleaning service (you can set one up on Amazon starting at $75!), owning a good vacuum is a must for upkeep and accidents. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading yours, Amazon recently released its customer-favorite home items, including tons of highly rated vacuums — and even some carpet cleaners — starting at just $33.

Here are 15 popular options that made the cut, all under $200:

While snagging a vacuum for under $200 is a pretty good deal, if you’re on an even tighter budget, don’t fret: There are plenty of options between $60 to $70, too. (Not to mention, tons of vacuums are on sale right now.)

The Eureka Airspeed Bagless Vacuum is a popular choice for those looking for a lightweight and affordable option — it’s bagless, with a detachable handle and a washable filter. If you need a handheld vacuum instead, the Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld is under $60 and has a whopping 14,000 positive reviews from shoppers who call it a “powerhouse.” One wrote, “It quickly and easily sucks up crumbs, hair, dust, litter and all those other little items that plague our surfaces.”

Buy It! Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Bagless Vacuum, $59.99; amazon.com; Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $58.63; amazon.com

You can even add a customer-favorite carpet cleaner to your cart for under $115. The Hoover PowerDash Compact Carpet Cleaner and Bissell PowerLifter Carpet Cleaner and Shampooer both have thousands of five-star reviews from customers who are super impressed by their results.

“I freaking love this thing. It’s small but extremely powerful. The soap that comes with it is excellent — when I ran out I bought a gallon of it,” said one shopper of the Hoover Carpet Cleaner. “The amount of cat hair this thing sucks up is insane. I’m 6 months pregnant and have absolutely no trouble with this thing. I wish I could give it 10 stars.”

Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Compact Carpet Cleaner, $96.94; amazon.com; Bissell PowerLifter Carpet Cleaner and Shampooer, $114.17; amazon.com

And if you are looking to splurge a little, classics like the iRobot Roomba 675 ($269 marked down from $299.99) and Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum ($399.99 marked down from $599.99) also made the list. Whatever vacuum you decide to shop, one thing’s for sure: You can’t go wrong with any of these top-selling choices.