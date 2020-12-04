Amazon Shoppers Say This Bolster Pillow ‘Helps Immeasurably’ With Back Pain

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Maintaining proper posture throughout the day is no easy feat, especially if your job involves sitting in front of a computer for long stretches of time. It can be tempting to slouch, which puts extra pressure on your spine and discs and could potentially lead to back pain. A bolster pillow can help relieve some of those aches and pains, and Amazon shoppers recommend one version in particular: the Cushy Form Half Moon Bolster Pillow.

This pillow is specifically designed to help ease pain and enhance comfort while you sleep. Depending on your sleep position, you can place the multipurpose pillow between or under your knees. If you’re recovering from an injury, you can slide the pillow under your ankles for improved circulation. The pillow has an ergonomic shape and is made with plush memory foam meant to contour to your body while also taking some of the pressure off your back, knees, ankles, and hips.

What makes the Cushy Form Half Moon Bolster Pillow stand out is how versatile it is compared to other models on the market. You can use the pillow as a leg elevator, a knee pillow, or a wedge, as well as to assist with the aches of pregnancy and post-surgery recovery. Plus, the bolster pillow is hypo-allergenic, and it’s currently 25 percent off on Amazon.

The Cushy Form pillow has earned hundreds of perfect reviews from Amazon shoppers praising how soft and supportive it is. Some even claim it’s reduced their “mind-numbing pain” from conditions like herniated discs and sciatica.

“I have dealt with recurring back pain for years,” one reviewer wrote. “My doctor and physical therapist recommended putting something under the backs of my knees to sleep at night, which forces better weight distribution and alignment to the area where the pain is . . . This bolster pillow has helped immeasurably. It’s well-made, very comfortable to sleep with, and easy to care for.”

Many reviewers also enjoy the many uses they’ve found for this bolster pillow. In addition to using the pillow as a sleep aid, they’re also using it while reading on the couch or sitting at a desk. One reviewer goes so far as saying “this pillow has saved my back,” noting how well it works for side sleeping, back sleeping, and working from home.

For just $20, you can add comfort and support to your lounging. Shop the popular bolster pillow below before it goes back up to its original price.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy it! Cushy Form Half Moon Bolster Pillow, $20; amazon.com