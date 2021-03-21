Amazon’s Secret Coupons Section Will Save You Hundreds on Vacuums, Air Fryers, and More

If you want to find nearly every product under the sun at its best price possible, Amazon is usually the place to go. Not only does it often match the lowest prices on the Internet, but it also offers lower costs when you buy in bulk. To add to its deal-tastic reputation, Amazon has a secret coupon section where shoppers can save on everything, from daily essentials like toilet paper and toothpaste to appliances like air purifiers and stick vacuums.
Amazon's Home Coupons section in particular is a must-see this weekend: Hundreds of thousands of coupons are live right now. You can save an extra $10 on Levoit's top-rated air purifier, take an additional $20 off Calphalon's Simply Pots and Pans Set with more than 3,000 ratings, and pick up Linenspa's all-season comforter for $5 less than usual.
To use these coupons, all you have to do is to click into a product's page and check the small coupon box near its price. The coupon's discount will be reflected at checkout, so don't worry if you don't see your price fall immediately. You can clip multiple coupons per order to maximize your savings.
We'd understand if you're overwhelmed by the amount of deals: For instance, there are more than 1,000 alone in the Storage and Organization category, like this wall-hanging organizing rack and these vacuum storage space-saver bags. If spring cleaning is on your mind, then don't miss saving an extra 10 percent on GermGuardian's air purifier and an extra $50 on Roborock's S4 Max robot vacuum that's already $70 off. Savings on home decor like candles, blackout curtains, and even sunrise alarm clocks are available, too.
In the kitchen, Nuwave's two-basket air fryer is $25 off when you apply the coupon, and the PopBabies personal portable blender that's perfect for people on the go is on sale. For dogs and cats, Nerf's stimulating toys are an extra 10 percent off, as is PoyPet's no-pull harness with 20,000+ ratings. There's so much in the bedding section, too: Weighted blankets, cooling pillows, and comforter sets are wildly marked down.
No one likes to miss out on great deals, so scroll through our top 10 picks from Amazon's Home Coupons page below.
Buy It! Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, $439.99 with coupon (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans 10-Piece Cookware Set, $179.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! GoWise 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $90); amazon.com
Buy It! YnM Weighted Blanket, $49.90 with coupon (orig. $59.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Devoko Patio Porch 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Chairs Set, $104.49 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nerf Dog and Cat Toys, from $5.39 with coupons; amazon.com
Buy It! Pawzone Interactive Cat Toy, $20.89 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper, $13.47 with coupon (orig. $22.97); amazon.com
