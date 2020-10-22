PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page with Hundreds of Deals in Virtually Every Category

Clipping a coupon is such an underrated form of joy. Anyone who has ever found a coupon for their go-to store, tore it off, and actually applied it to shave a few bucks off their purchase can appreciate how great it feels. When it comes to online shopping, the coupon-clipping experience is often replaced by promo codes and sitewide discounts — but we found a secret Amazon page with hundreds of clippable coupons that savvy shoppers will love just as much as a brick-and-mortar coupon book.