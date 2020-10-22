PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page with Hundreds of Deals in Virtually Every Category

Clipping a coupon is such an underrated form of joy. Anyone who has ever found a coupon for their go-to store, tore it off, and actually applied it to shave a few bucks off their purchase can appreciate how great it feels. When it comes to online shopping, the coupon-clipping experience is often replaced by promo codes and sitewide discounts — but we found a secret Amazon page with hundreds of clippable coupons that savvy shoppers will love just as much as a brick-and-mortar coupon book.
Amazon’s under-the-radar coupon page compiles all of the deals that Prime members and non-Prime shoppers alike can use on the site, and the savings are too good to pass up. Right now, there are discounts on tons of everyday essentials like Cottonelle toilet paper, Pampers diapers, and Gillette razor refills. The deals don’t stop there, though: From a vitamin C serum with 37,000 reviews to smart plugs and faux leather leggings, these coupons will save you as much as 60 percent across numerous categories.
Shoppers looking to stock up on household supplies can score $2 off bulk purchases of Pampers wipes or $1.50 off diaper multipacks. And though they were some of the most elusive essentials to find on the Internet at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Cottonelle’s 24-pack Ultra ComfortCare and Ultra CleanCare toilet papers are now fully in stock and on sale when you use their coupons at checkout.
Laundry detergents from brands like Tide and Gain are also $3 off each, and in Amazon’s grocery “aisle,” shoppers can save up to $3 on a 20-pack snack box of Ritz crackers and Wheat Thins as well as tons of Halloween variety mixes (including M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix bars). What’s more, pricier kitchen gadgets, like wine aerators, juicers, and chef’s knives currently have applicable coupons, too.
Even smart home gadgets and bedding items — including smart plugs, the Eufy security doorbell, and waterproof mattress protectors — are on sale. With hundreds of Amazon coupons available to clip, it can certainly get a little overwhelming. So we narrowed down the 54 best ones to grab in each category below. Save now before the deals are gone.
