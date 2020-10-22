Shop
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page with Hundreds of Deals in Virtually Every Category

Save up to 60 percent on everything from smart plugs to toilet paper
By Nina Huang
October 21, 2020 08:00 PM
Clipping a coupon is such an underrated form of joy. Anyone who has ever found a coupon for their go-to store, tore it off, and actually applied it to shave a few bucks off their purchase can appreciate how great it feels. When it comes to online shopping, the coupon-clipping experience is often replaced by promo codes and sitewide discounts — but we found a secret Amazon page with hundreds of clippable coupons that savvy shoppers will love just as much as a brick-and-mortar coupon book.

Amazon’s under-the-radar coupon page compiles all of the deals that Prime members and non-Prime shoppers alike can use on the site, and the savings are too good to pass up. Right now, there are discounts on tons of everyday essentials like Cottonelle toilet paper, Pampers diapers, and Gillette razor refills. The deals don’t stop there, though: From a vitamin C serum with 37,000 reviews to smart plugs and faux leather leggings, these coupons will save you as much as 60 percent across numerous categories.

Amazon Coupon Categories

Amazon

Shoppers looking to stock up on household supplies can score $2 off bulk purchases of Pampers wipes or $1.50 off diaper multipacks. And though they were some of the most elusive essentials to find on the Internet at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Cottonelle’s 24-pack Ultra ComfortCare and Ultra CleanCare toilet papers are now fully in stock and on sale when you use their coupons at checkout. 

Laundry detergents from brands like Tide and Gain are also $3 off each, and in Amazon’s grocery “aisle,” shoppers can save up to $3 on a 20-pack snack box of Ritz crackers and Wheat Thins as well as tons of Halloween variety mixes (including M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix bars). What’s more, pricier kitchen gadgets, like wine aerators, juicers, and chef’s knives currently have applicable coupons, too.  

Even smart home gadgets and bedding items — including smart plugs, the Eufy security doorbell, and waterproof mattress protectors — are on sale. With hundreds of Amazon coupons available to clip, it can certainly get a little overwhelming. So we narrowed down the 54 best ones to grab in each category below. Save now before the deals are gone.

Groceries and Household Supplies Coupons

Amazon
  • Nabisco Savory Cracker Variety Pack, $10.96 with coupon (orig. $13.96); amazon.com
  • Save 10 percent on Altoids, Extra, Orbit, and Life Savers Gum and Candies; amazon.com
  • Save 20% off Halloween Candy Variety Packs; amazon.com
  • Save 20% on Carnation Breakfast Essentials Drinks; amazon.com
  • Save $1.50 off select Pampers Diapers; amazon.com
  • Save 20 percent on Refresh Eye Drops; amazon.com
  • Save $3 off Tide Pods; amazon.com
  • Save $1 off Pampers Wipes; amazon.com
  • Save $2.50 off Downy Unstoppables Laundry Scent Boosters; amazon.com
  • Save $2 off Tide Liquid Detergent; amazon.com
  • Save 50 cents off Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Soft Toilet Paper; amazon.com
  • Save 50 cents off Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper; amazon.com
  • Save $4 off Gillette Blade Refills; amazon.com
  • Save $2.50 off Gain Liquid Detergent; amazon.com

Home & Kitchen Coupons

Amazon
  • AirExpect Queen Waterproof Mattress Protector, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
  • Save 10 percent on all S’well products; amazon.com
  • Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $33.22 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
  • Save $15 off YnM Weighted Blankets; amazon.com
  • Leisure Town California King Cooling Mattress Topper, $80.91 with coupon (orig. $89.90); amazon.com
  • Koios Juicer, $109.19 with coupon (orig. $149.19); amazon.com
  • Save 20 percent on Siberian Goose Down Comforters; amazon.com
  • OxyTwister Wine Aerator Pourer, $16.82 with coupon (orig. $19.79); amazon.com
  • Vintorio Citadel Wine Decanter, $41.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
  • Imarku Chef Knife, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Fashion Coupons

Amazon
  • Save 5 percent on Achiou Winter Knit Gloves; amazon.com
  • Save $1 off Minclouse Women's Color Block Long Sleeves Tunics; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Sojos Blossom Round Sunglasses; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Sojos Ashley Blue Light Blocking Glasses; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Traleubie Women's Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweaters; amazon.com
  • Save 6 percent on Topstype Women's Cutout Tunics; amazon.com 
  • Save 20 percent on LifeArt Blue Light Filtering Glasses; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Kaliyadi UV Blocking Sunglasses; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Bestena 3-Pack Sports Bras; amazon.com
  • Save 5 percent on Bestisun Open-Back Workout Tank Tops; amazon.com

Beauty Coupons

Amazon
  • TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
  • Suave Hand Sanitizer, $20.94 with coupon (orig. $26.94); amazon.com
  • Save 15 percent on Olay Quench Ultra Moisture Body Lotion with Shea Butter; amazon.com
  • Olay Regenerist Retinol Moisturizer, $31.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
  • Weleda Skin Food, $17.50 with coupon (orig. $18.50); amazon.com
  • Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $12.98); amazon.com
  • Crest Pro Health Intense Mouthwash, $20.32 with coupon (orig. $24.32); amazon.com

Smart Home Coupons

Amazon
  • Pawbo Life Pet Camera, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
  • Conico Pet Camera, $43.19 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
  • Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
  • Eufy Security eufyCam, $189.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
  • Nooie Baby Monitor, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • AMIR Motion Sensor Lights, $12.79 with coupon (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
  • Govee Wireless Thermometer Hygrometer, $13.99 with coupon (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
  • Conico Baby Monitor, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
  • Gosund Smart Light Bulbs, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
  • Nitebird Smart Light Bulbs, $25.19 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
  • Teckin Smart Plugs, $21.84 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
  • Zumimall Wireless Rechargeable Security Camera, $55.93 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

