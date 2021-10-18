Amazon Has Hundreds of Extra Discounts Hiding in Plain Sight on Best-Selling Pillows, Air Fryers, and More
Amazon is always a treasure trove of amazing deals, but this weekend is an especially good time to save big.
On top of releasing super early Black Friday deals earlier this month, the retailer is also packed with an array of extra discounts that are hiding in plain sight. In case you didn't know, Amazon has an under-the-radar section of coupons that you can redeem with one click.
Simply check the box on the product page below its original price before adding it to your cart, and when you go to check out, the discount will be automatically applied for you. It's that easy! There's even a selection of coupons that only Prime members can access when logged into their account — click here to sign up or try a free 30-day trial.
Many of these coupons add additional discounts for products that are already on sale. The more money off the merrier, right? With so many deals to choose from, we combed through and picked 11 of our favorites you'll want to get in your cart ASAP.
Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets, $38.99 with coupon (orig. $64.99)
- Three Geese Pinch Pleat Goose Down Comforter Queen Size Duvet Insert, $109.65 with coupon (orig. $129)
- Aoycocr Smart Home Mini WiFi Outlet, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Vintorio Citadel Wine Decanter, $36.89 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Bedsure 100% Turkish Cotton Quick Dry Towel Set, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $33.95 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Snuggle-Pedic Original Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Holiday Spirit 50 LED Mini Christmas String Lights, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99)
- Koios Cold Press Juicer Machine with Quiet Motor, $104.95 with coupon (orig. $149.95)
One of the most noteworthy deals this weekend is on Amazon's best-selling bed pillows from Beckham Hotel Collection that have racked up more than 103,000 five-star ratings from customers who call them "the Prince Charming of pillows." There's a special 40 percent off coupon, which lets you get their plush goodness for just $12 apiece. If you prefer memory foam pillows, this one from Snuggle-Pedic is more than half off. As for other cozy bedroom items, we found these breathable bamboo sheets for $26 off and this pleated goose down comforter for 15 percent off.
'Tis the season to celebrate with friends and family, which means you may be in need of a good host gift. We suggest bringing a bottle of red wine, along with this hand-blown glass wine decanter that's now under $40. And speaking of the holiday season, you may want to start shopping for gifts and decorations earlier this year. If you've got a foodie on your list, scoop up this top-rated air fryer while you can save $10 on it, or snag this cold press juicer while it's $45 off. As for decor, this set of string LED lights is 60 percent off and comes in a variety of colors.
We don't know how long these coupons last, so it's best to take advantage of them sooner rather than later. Below, check out more of the products you can get on sale with a coupon at Amazon this weekend!
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets, $38.99 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Three Geese Pinch Pleat Goose Down Comforter Queen Size Duvet Insert, $109.65 with coupon (orig. $129); amazon.com
Buy It! Aoycocr Smart Home Mini WiFi Outlet, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vintorio Citadel Wine Decanter, $36.89 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bedsure 100% Turkish Cotton Quick Dry Towel Set, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $33.95 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Snuggle-Pedic Original Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Holiday Spirit 50 LED Mini Christmas String Lights, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Koios Cold Press Juicer Machine with Quiet Motor, $104.95 with coupon (orig. $149.95); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Extra Discounts Hiding in Plain Sight on Best-Selling Pillows, Air Fryers, and More
- This Top-Rated Toothbrush Flosses Your Teeth While You Brush — and It's on Sale for 24 Hours Only
- There Are 6,000+ New Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Including a Puffer Jacket for Up to 55% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Are Switching from $100 Feather Pillows to This $37 Cooling Set