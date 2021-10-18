Amazon Has Hundreds of Extra Discounts Hiding in Plain Sight on Best-Selling Pillows, Air Fryers, and More

'Tis the season to celebrate with friends and family, which means you may be in need of a good host gift. We suggest bringing a bottle of red wine, along with this hand-blown glass wine decanter that's now under $40. And speaking of the holiday season, you may want to start shopping for gifts and decorations earlier this year. If you've got a foodie on your list, scoop up this top-rated air fryer while you can save $10 on it, or snag this cold press juicer while it's $45 off. As for decor, this set of string LED lights is 60 percent off and comes in a variety of colors.